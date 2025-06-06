Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the Chenab Railway Bridge, the world’s highest railway arch bridge in Jammu & Kashmir, marking a historic milestone in India's infrastructure journey.

The bridge, part of the long-awaited Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, connects the Kashmir Valley to the rest of India via rail for the first time.

Chenab rail bridge in J&K | Image courtesy @AskAnshul/X

Standing 359 metres above the riverbed—taller than the Eiffel Tower—the 1,315-metre-long steel arch spans the Chenab River in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. It forms the central link of the Katra-Sangaldan rail stretch and has been recognised globally as an engineering marvel due to its construction in a seismically active and mountainous region.





PM Modi waves Tiranga atop bridge, flags Vande Bharat trains

After landing at the Air Force Station in Udhampur, PM Modi took an aerial survey of the Chenab Bridge before reaching the site for the official inauguration. In a symbolic gesture, he waved the Indian national flag, the Tiranga, while standing on the bridge deck.

PM Modi also flagged off two Vande Bharat trains from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Srinagar and back, offering a fast and reliable travel option to residents, pilgrims, and tourists. These trains will significantly cut travel time and boost regional tourism and connectivity.

Anji Bridge and USBRL project dedicated to the nation

In addition to the Chenab Bridge, PM Modi also inaugurated India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge—Anji Bridge, another major engineering achievement under the USBRL project.

He formally dedicated the entire 272-km USBRL project to the nation. The massive project, completed at a cost of Rs 43,780 crore, includes:

36 tunnels stretching over 119 km

943 bridges

Seamless rail link connecting Baramulla to Udhampur

This rail link offers all-weather connectivity, cutting across one of India’s most geologically complex zones, and symbolises India’s commitment to integrating Jammu and Kashmir’s development with the national mainstream.

PM interacts with engineers and dignitaries

At the inauguration site, Prime Minister Modi interacted with workers and engineers involved in the USBRL project, appreciating their efforts. He was joined by:

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

MoS Jitendra Singh

The event also marked PM Modi’s first visit to Kashmir since Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to the April Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26.

A new era for Kashmir and Indian Railways

The completion of the Chenab Bridge and USBRL project is being seen as a game-changer for Kashmir’s economy, tourism, and integration. For the first time, goods and people can move between the Valley and the rest of India through direct rail service.

Experts believe it will boost employment, lower travel costs, and open markets for Kashmiri produce and crafts. The project also highlights India's engineering capabilities in building resilient infrastructure in some of the toughest terrains in the world.