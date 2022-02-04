Delhi relaxes COVID restrictions; gyms, schools to reopen with conditions

As COVID instances in the national capital continue to drop, the DDMA has also allowed schools, universities, and educational institutions to resume on February 7, 2022.

The District Disaster Management Authority of Delhi relaxed several COVID-19 limitations on Friday. The DDMA voted to ease the night curfew by one hour. The night curfew will be applied from now on, from 11 pm until 5 am. In the latest development, gyms and spas were also permitted to open with limits across the national capital. As COVID instances in the national capital continue to drop, the DDMA has also allowed schools, universities, and educational institutions to resume on February 7, 2022. Higher education institutes in Delhi will be opened subject to SoPs and rigorous adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour. It went on to say that schools will return in stages, with classes 9 to 12 reopening on February 7.

Furthermore, the DDMA has permitted offices in Delhi to operate with 100 per cent attendance. Meanwhile, solo drivers in cars would be free from the mask requirement and all restaurants can now open till 11 pm.

The decision to ease COVID restrictions was made after Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and other Delhi government officials met today to examine the coronavirus situation around the country.

Meanwhile, according to the municipal health department statistics, Delhi recorded 2,668 new COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities on Thursday, while the positive rate reduced to 4.3 per cent. According to the most recent health bulletin, this brings the national capital's case count to 18,38,647 and the death toll to 25,932. Previously, in response to the decline in Covid cases, the Delhi government eased the weekend curfew and odd-even restriction for market businesses. The DDMA has agreed to limit the number of people attending wedding festivities in the national capital to 200. The pubs and restaurants were permitted to operate with 50% of their seating capacity.

Also Read | Delhi: Weekend curfew lifted, odd-even system ends; night curfew to continue

Also Read | Curbs will be soon scrapped with the dip in the Covid cases, says Kejriwa