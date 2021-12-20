  • Facebook
    Karnataka government to study proposal to ban MES on legal basis

    The Karnataka Assembly today passed a resolution to condemn the action on MES and also to study the legal basis to ban the organization. CM Basavaraj Bommai replied in the Assembly today. The CM also said that Karnataka will go with the Mahajan Commission report on Belgavai.

    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 6:28 PM IST
    Leaders in unison condemned the action of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in his reply to the Opposition said that the government will study a legal basis to ban the MES outfit. The House passed a resolution condemning MES' action of resorting to vandalism.

    CM also informed that the Mahajan Commission report is final in the Belagavi matter and the Karnataka government is going by it. He said a report will also be sent to the central government against MES. Bommai said that to give a fitting reply to MES and Sena activists, Sangolli Rayanna and Kittur Ranichennamma statue will be installed in Suvarna Soudha.

    The CM also said that MES miscreants will be booked under Goonda Act. Earlier, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah demanded to issue a 'tadipar' against MES.

