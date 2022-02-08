Hyundai Kashmir Tweet: India, South Korea speak over phone, envoy summoned

Amidst the controversy erupted over Hyundai Motors affiliate in Pakistan tweeting on the Kashmir issue, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong reached out to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and discussed the matter.

Informing about the call from his South Korean counterpart, Jaishankar in a tweet said, "Received a call from ROK FM Chung Eui-yong today. The two sides discussed bilateral and multilateral issues, and also on the Hyundai matter."

The South Korean foreign minister also conveyed that they regretted the offence caused to the people and Government of India by the social media post.

Social media users in India pushed ahead with the hashtag 'BoycottHyundai' after its partner in Pakistan extended support to Pakistan’s propaganda warfare on Kashmir on February 5.

On February 7, the external affairs ministry had summoned the South Korean envoy to India and registered strong displeasure of the government on the unacceptable social media post by Hyundai Pakistan.

"It was highlighted that this matter concerned India’s territorial integrity on which there could be no compromise," the MEA said.

In response to media queries on the Kashmir issue, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We had seen a social media post on the so-called Kashmir Solidarity Day was made by Hyundai Pakistan. Immediately after this social media post on Sunday, February 6, 2022, our Ambassador in Seoul contacted the Hyundai Headquarters and sought an explanation."

The offending post was removed subsequently. "We expected the company to take appropriate action to properly address these issues," the MEA added.

Hyundai Motors has issued a statement clarifying its position twice in as many days. The auto major conveyed its deep regret to the people of India and made it clear that it does not comment on political or religious issues.

The External Affairs ministry noted that while India welcomes investments by foreign companies in various sectors, at the same time, it is also expected that such firms or their affiliates refrain from making fake and misleading comments on matters of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

After Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motors is the second-largest carmaker in India. Currently, it sells 12 different models in the country. In 2021, it had sold over 5.05 lakh cars while in 2020 it sold over 4.23 lakh cars, holding over 16 per cent of the Indian car market share. Last year, it had announced to invest about Rs 4,000 crore to drive in around six electric vehicles in the country by 2027-28.

