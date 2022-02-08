  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Modi Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology

    The government remarks came after Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the issue in the House. 

    Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Centre has asked Hyundai Motors company to be more forceful in its unequivocal apology over the social media post by Hyundai's Pakistani partner on Kashmir, Commerce minister Minister Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

    The minister's remarks came after Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the issue in the House. She said, "The content they have posted on their platforms calls for freedom for Kashmir. These companies are doing business both in India and Pakistan. Yet they have posted content expressing solidarity with Pakistan over Kashmir. Such posts that are challenging the sovereignty of our country should not be acceptable."

    Also Read: Hyundai India expresses 'deep regret' for Pakistan distributor's 'inappropriate' Kashmir post

    "It is surprising that it has been ignored till now and keeping in mind that these companies have been flourishing in India for the past many years, yet choosing to take stances that are contentious is unacceptable. Companies must respect the rules and laws of the country they operate in and should refrain from engaging in political and contentious causes. Therefore I urge the government to ensure that the companies apologise unequivocally for these seditious posts and ensure that the companies operating in India do not challenge the sovereignty of the country," she added.

    In response, Goyal said, "The government has asked the company to be more forceful in unequivocal apology."

    Earlier in the day, Hyundai India issued a new statement on the matter wherein it "deeply regretted" the "insensitive" post by its Pakistan-based distributor and said that it had taken measures to ensure that such an incident is not repeated in the future. The company further said that it strongly disapproved of the Pakistan-based distributor's "unauthorized non-business related social media activity". 

    Also Read: Hyundai Motors and Kia park inside Pakistan's fake news factory; get hammered in India for Kashmir Post

    Also Read: From KFC to Pizza Hut and Amazon: Global brands who earned social media's wrath

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hijab vs Saffron Scarf: Students wearing saffron shawls pelt stones at govt college in Shivamogga-ycb

    Hijab vs Saffron Scarf: Students wearing saffron shawls pelt stones at govt college in Shivamogga

    Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order to revoke MediaOne news channel license-dnm

    Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order to revoke MediaOne news channel license

    Hyundai India expresses 'deep regret' for Pakistan distributor's 'inappropriate' Kashmir post

    Hyundai India expresses 'deep regret' for Pakistan distributor's 'inappropriate' Kashmir post

    Kerala gold smuggling case: ED sends summons to Swapna Suresh after allegations against M Sivasankar-dnm

    Kerala gold smuggling case: ED sends summons to Swapna Suresh after allegations against M Sivasankar

    HPBOSE class 10, 12 result 2022: Result declaration under process; how to check marksheets-dnm

    HPBOSE class 10, 12 result 2022: ‘Result declaration under process’; how to check marksheets

    Recent Stories

    Hijab vs Saffron Scarf: Students wearing saffron shawls pelt stones at govt college in Shivamogga-ycb

    Hijab vs Saffron Scarf: Students wearing saffron shawls pelt stones at govt college in Shivamogga

    Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order to revoke MediaOne news channel license-dnm

    Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order to revoke MediaOne news channel license

    football premier league Brentford Christian Eriksen opens up about return to football after Euro 2020 cardiac arrest watch interview

    'Time to make new memories': Christian Eriksen opens up about return to football with Brentford (WATCH)

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match in Melbourne tickets sold out within 5 minutes-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan match tickets sold out within 5 minutes

    19 Rajya Sabha members set to retire in April; five BJP and six Congress lawmakers to hang up boots - ADT

    19 Rajya Sabha members set to retire in April; five BJP and six Congress lawmakers to hang up boots

    Recent Videos

    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: We only know Lata Mangeshkar

    When Sunil Gavaskar told Pakistani singer Noor Jehan: 'We only know Lata Mangeshkar...'

    Video Icon
    PM Modi invokes Jawaharlal Nehru to dent Congress onslaught over inflation

    PM Modi's Nehru-pe-charcha dents Congress inflation attack

    Video Icon
    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Revisiting the story of Dr Li Wenliang, whistle-blower Chinese doctor who died of COVID-19 two years ago

    Video Icon