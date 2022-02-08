Modi Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology

The Centre has asked Hyundai Motors company to be more forceful in its unequivocal apology over the social media post by Hyundai's Pakistani partner on Kashmir, Commerce minister Minister Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The minister's remarks came after Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi raised the issue in the House. She said, "The content they have posted on their platforms calls for freedom for Kashmir. These companies are doing business both in India and Pakistan. Yet they have posted content expressing solidarity with Pakistan over Kashmir. Such posts that are challenging the sovereignty of our country should not be acceptable."

"It is surprising that it has been ignored till now and keeping in mind that these companies have been flourishing in India for the past many years, yet choosing to take stances that are contentious is unacceptable. Companies must respect the rules and laws of the country they operate in and should refrain from engaging in political and contentious causes. Therefore I urge the government to ensure that the companies apologise unequivocally for these seditious posts and ensure that the companies operating in India do not challenge the sovereignty of the country," she added.

In response, Goyal said, "The government has asked the company to be more forceful in unequivocal apology."

Earlier in the day, Hyundai India issued a new statement on the matter wherein it "deeply regretted" the "insensitive" post by its Pakistan-based distributor and said that it had taken measures to ensure that such an incident is not repeated in the future. The company further said that it strongly disapproved of the Pakistan-based distributor's "unauthorized non-business related social media activity".

