  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Modi invokes Nehru again, reminds Goa from Rajya Sabha of Congress betrayal

    First Published Feb 8, 2022, 2:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Prime Minister said, "This is the 60th anniversary year of Goa's Liberation. Goa wouldn't have been under foreign rule till so late if similar steps had been taken the way Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel made strategies for Junagadh and Hyderabad."

    Modi invokes Nehru again, reminds Goa from Rajya Sabha of Congress betrayal

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again invoked Jawaharlal Nehru in his speech while countering the Opposition onslaught, this time in the Rajya Sabha. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister seemed like making an election campaign speech when he sought to drag in Nehru over the issue of liberation of Goa.

    The Prime Minister said, "This is the 60th anniversary year of Goa's Liberation. Goa wouldn't have been under foreign rule till so late if similar steps had been taken the way Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel made strategies for Junagadh and Hyderabad."

    Citing newspapers at that time, the Prime Minister claimed that "Pandit Nehru was only concerned about his international image. For his vested interest, he ignored Goa and took no steps when Goans were shot at. The then PM had denied help to the Satyagrahis which led the state to be under foreign rule for 15 more years."

    Also Read: ‘If Congress wasn’t there...’: PM Modi’s unsparing dynasty attack in RS

    Modi invokes Nehru again, reminds Goa from Rajya Sabha of Congress betrayal

    PM Modi further claimed that Nehru insulted the Satyagraphis. He quoted Nehru's speech on Goa on August 15, 1955, from the Red Fort. Nehru had said, 'Let no one be under any illusion that we will take military action there. Goa does not have any force. The people inside want someone to create such a situation and make noise so that we will be forced to send the army. Those who are going ahead there can gladly go there. But remember this as well, those who call themselves Satyagrahis must remember the principles of Satyagraha.' 

    PM Modi lamented the arrogance shown towards those who fought for the freedom of the country. The people of Goa can never forget this attitude of Congress. Refusing to help the Satyagrahis was the oppression of the Congress against Goa."

    Also read: Modi in Parliament: 'Maine bhi tyaari kar li hai, Cong has made up its mind not to come to power for 100 yrs'

    Modi invokes Nehru again, reminds Goa from Rajya Sabha of Congress betrayal

    Congress track-record on freedom of expression

    The Prime Minister also criticised Congress over its track record of curbing freedom of expression when "people do not agree to one family".

    He recalled. "Majrooh Sultanpuri and Prof Dharampal were both jailed for criticising Nehru. Kishore Kumar did not bow to Indira Gandhi during Emergency and he was banned from singing on the radio."

    "Congress's thinking looks to have been hijacked by urban Naxals. This is a worrying issue. For that, they are now saying that history is being changed," PM Modi said, adding, "We are just improving their memory - if for some people, history is only about a family, we can't do anything about it."

    Also read: Modi Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Suno Kejriwal Suno Yogi Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    'Suno Kejriwal', 'Suno Yogi': Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    If Congress wasn't there, religion politics wouldn't surface: PM Modi's unsparing dynasty attack in RS-dnm

    ‘If Congress wasn’t there...’: PM Modi’s unsparing dynasty attack in RS

    Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology

    Modi Govt tells Hyundai: Must be more forceful in unequivocal apology

    Hijab vs Saffron Scarf: Students wearing saffron shawls pelt stones at govt college in Shivamogga-ycb

    Hijab vs Saffron Scarf: Students wearing saffron shawls pelt stones at govt college in Shivamogga

    Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order to revoke MediaOne news channel license-dnm

    Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order to revoke MediaOne news channel license

    Recent Stories

    Suno Kejriwal Suno Yogi Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    'Suno Kejriwal', 'Suno Yogi': Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    Tamil Nadu Kerala bishop 5 others arrested in illegal sand mining case gcw

    Tamil Nadu: Kerala bishop, 5 others arrested in illegal sand mining case

    Happy Propose Day 2022: 10 messages that you can send to your special someone drb

    Happy Propose Day 2022: Send these WhatsApp, Facebook messages to your special someone

    If Congress wasn't there, religion politics wouldn't surface: PM Modi's unsparing dynasty attack in RS-dnm

    ‘If Congress wasn’t there...’: PM Modi’s unsparing dynasty attack in RS

    Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away Did you know Mahabharat Bheem represented India twice at the Olympics gcw

    Praveen Kumar Sobti passes away: Did you know Mahabharat's 'Bheem' represented India twice at the Olympics?

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon