  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, BJP's Tathagatha Roy lists 9 flaws

    "In order to reach Muslim hearts (which ultimately he failed to do in Undivided India), he adopted methods which mark the starting point of his minuses," Tathagatha Roy claimed.

    PM Modi tells people to popularise Mahatma Gandhi ideals, BJP Tathagatha Roy lists flaws
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 30, 2022, 10:12 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying respects to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and called upon the people to further popularise the noble ideals of the Father of the Nation, his party colleague and former Governor Tathagatha Roy has stirred a controversy with his remarks.

    In a series of Twitter posts, the former Meghalaya and Tripura governor said, 'Mohandas Gandhi was assassinated today. Any assassination is murder and condemnable. That said, his death anniversary is also a good day to take count of his achievements and failures; the lessons that he taught our nation and the quality of those lessons.'

    'First the pluses. His quality of mass leadership was unquestionable. In truth he had followed what Swami Vivekananda said many years back, that ‘dharma’ (which is wider than mere ‘religion’) is central to Indian thinking; Gandhiji used it very effectively to reach the majority of Hindus’ hearts. However, in order to reach Muslim hearts (which ultimately he failed to do in Undivided India) he adopted methods which mark the starting point of his minuses,' Roy said.

    Listing Gandhi's flaws, the BJP leader claimed, 'a) Unqualified pacifism aka Ahimsa going against Human Nature; b) Passing off disgusting untruths as truths in the interest of his pursuit of the mirage of Hindu-Muslim unity. Like calling the Moplahs (Kerala Muslims) “brave and God-fearing” after they committed mass murder of Hindus in Malabar; c) Not a word of condemnation even after the mass murder of Hindus in Kohat (now Pakistan,1924), Calcutta (1946) and Noakhali (now Bangladesh,1946); d) Elbowing Netaji Subhas out of the Congress after he was elected President (Tripuri,1939); e) His bizarre sexual experiments with young girls; f) Not opposing partition.'

    Tathagata Roy termed Gandhi's move to thrust Jawaharlal Nehru upon the nation as Prime Minister when almost all provincial committee voted for Sardar Patel and 'driving out into the Delhi cold Hindu-Sikh refugees from West Pakistan who had taken refuge in abandoned mosques, as the latter's worst flaws. However, the ultimate flaw, according to the former Governor, was that of Gandhi going on fast to force India to pay Rs 55 crore to Pakistan.

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India in 4th batch sends 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan-dnm

    India in 4th batch sends 3 tonnes of medical assistance to Afghanistan

    NYT report on India-Israel Pegasus deal: SC panel monitoring matter, report awaited, says govt source-dnm

    NYT report on India-Israel Pegasus ‘deal’: SC panel monitoring matter, report awaited, says govt source

    Furious Gwalior collector sends NSUI vice president Shivraj Yadav to police custody over exams protests-dnm

    Furious Gwalior collector sends NSUI vice president Shivraj Yadav to police custody over exams protests

    MoS VK Singh denies NYT report claiming 2017 Pegasus sale to India, terms it supari Media-dnm

    MoS VK Singh denies NYT report claiming 2017 Pegasus sale to India, terms it ‘supari Media’

    Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2-dnm

    Budget 2022: PM Modi to virtually address BJP workers across India on February 2

    Recent Stories

    Kajol tests COVID-19 positive; shares daughter Nysa's picture for positive vibes RCB

    Kajol tests COVID-19 positive; shares daughter Nysa's picture for positive vibes

    Do you have hair loss? What are the reasons? Here's what you can do RCB

    Do you have hair loss? What are the reasons? Here's what you can do

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill, gets emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla (Watch) RCB

    Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill, gets emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla (Watch)

    Beating Retreat: Soulful 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo', 1000 drones spectacle brings R-Day celebrations to a close

    Beating Retreat: Soulful 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logo', 1000-drone spectacle brings R-Day celebrations to a close

    Pictures Kim Kardashian in hot-pink bikini; flaunts her perfect hourglass figure RCB

    Pictures: Kim Kardashian in hot-pink bikini; flaunts her perfect hourglass figure

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, aTKMB vs SCEB: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's a pleasure to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan and this game - Juan Ferrando on SC East Bengal tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle on FC Goa win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Credit to Jamshedpur FC, not only the ones on the field but the boys off the field - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Kashmir BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Kashmir: BSF jawan gives major fitness goals; completes 57 push-ups within 50 seconds in biting cold weather

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think the luck this season is not in FC Goa's favour - Derrick Pereira after Jamshedpur FC loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 74): Daniel Chima Chukwu on target as Jamshedpur FC downs FC Goa

    Video Icon