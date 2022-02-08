Hijab case hearing: Will go by Constitution, says Karnataka HC

Amidst argument and counterargument, the HC bench took a lunch break and postponed the hearing to 2:30pm.

The Karnataka High Court has begun its hearing on the hijab row in the state even as a protest erupted between students wearing hijab and saffron scarves outside a college campus. As the hearing began, the Court said, "Unfortunately, it has become an emotive issue. Let's go by the Constitution." It further said the Court would go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions.

Meanwhile, Advocate General informed the Court that colleges have autonomy to decide uniforms, and added students who want relaxation shall approach the College Development Committee. However, Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the petitioner, said wearing a headscarf is essential for Muslim culture.

