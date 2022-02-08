  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hijab case hearing: Will go by Constitution, says Karnataka HC

    Amidst argument and counterargument, the HC bench took a lunch break and postponed the hearing to 2:30pm.

    Karnataka Hijab row Latest updates from the High Court hearing gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 8, 2022, 2:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Karnataka High Court has begun its hearing on the hijab row in the state even as a protest erupted between students wearing hijab and saffron scarves outside a college campus.  As the hearing began, the Court said, "Unfortunately, it has become an emotive issue. Let's go by the Constitution." It further said the Court would go by reason, by law, not by passion or emotions. 

    Meanwhile, Advocate General informed the Court that colleges have autonomy to decide uniforms, and added students who want relaxation shall approach the College Development Committee. However, Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing for the petitioner, said wearing a headscarf is essential for Muslim culture.

    Amidst argument and counterargument, the HC bench took a lunch break and postponed the hearing to 2:30pm.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2022, 2:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 BJP Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022 promises free electricity to farmers and more gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022' promises free electricity to farmers & more

    Gujarat serial blasts case: 49 accused convicted, 28 acquitted-dnm

    Gujarat serial blasts case: 49 accused convicted, 28 acquitted

    Suno Kejriwal Suno Yogi Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    'Suno Kejriwal', 'Suno Yogi': Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    Tamil Nadu Kerala bishop 5 others arrested in illegal sand mining case gcw

    Tamil Nadu: Kerala bishop, 5 others arrested in illegal sand mining case

    If Congress wasn't there, religion politics wouldn't surface: PM Modi's unsparing dynasty attack in RS-dnm

    ‘If Congress wasn’t there...’: PM Modi’s unsparing dynasty attack in RS

    Recent Stories

    UP Election 2022 BJP Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022 promises free electricity to farmers and more gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022' promises free electricity to farmers & more

    Gujarat serial blasts case: 49 accused convicted, 28 acquitted-dnm

    Gujarat serial blasts case: 49 accused convicted, 28 acquitted

    Modi invokes Nehru again, reminds Goa from Rajya Sabha of Congress betrayal

    Modi invokes Nehru again, reminds Goa from Rajya Sabha of Congress betrayal

    Suno Kejriwal Suno Yogi Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    'Suno Kejriwal', 'Suno Yogi': Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    Tamil Nadu Kerala bishop 5 others arrested in illegal sand mining case gcw

    Tamil Nadu: Kerala bishop, 5 others arrested in illegal sand mining case

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon