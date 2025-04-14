Virat Kohli's 10th class marksheet goes viral: How much did RCB star score subject-wise?

Read Full Gallery

Virat Kohli is one of the most popular cricketers in the world, known for his aggressive batting style and unmatched consistency across formats. However, the RCB star batter's class 10 marksheet went viral online, giving fans a glimpse of his academic performance.

After Sachin Tendulkar and Dhoni, Kohli is ruling the cricket world. Always energetic, Virat Kohli is very outspoken in his personal life.

Kohli is active on all social media platforms like X and Instagram. He shares pictures and videos of spending time with family and gym workouts. Also read: IPL 2025: Kohli evades pitch invader's attempt to meet him after RCB's win over RR (WATCH)

Currently, Virat Kohli is setting one record after another in the IPL. Kohli has the honor of being the first Indian player to score 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. He also has the honor of being the first player to hit 1,000 boundaries in IPL history.

Additionally, Virat Kohli is the second player to score 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket. In the match against Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli also played a crucial role in the team's victory by scoring 62 runs.

Recently, Virat Kohli's tenth-grade marksheet has gone viral on the internet. In 2023, Kohli shared his tenth-grade marksheet on a social media platform called 'Koo'. Also read: MI owner Nita Ambani RESPONDS to fan's request of reinstating Rohit Sharma as captain (WATCH)

That marksheet is now going viral on social media. The marksheet shows Virat Kohli's scores in various subjects in the tenth-grade examination.

Netizens are sharing this marksheet very quickly. Some are making funny comments, ''Oh! Kohli scored so low in math? Just like us!''

Again, some are saying, ''Even though Virat Kohli didn't score good marks, he has become number 1 in the field he has entered. Even though he didn't get high marks, his perseverance and hard work have brought him to this place.''

He scored 83 in English, 75 in Hindi, 51 in Mathematics, 55 in Science, 81 in Social Science, and 74 in Introduction to Information Technology. His total score is 69.8 percent.

