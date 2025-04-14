Rohit Khemmka’s WildGlow Crowned ‘The Best Korean Skincare 2025’ by Pushpa 2 Star Aanchal Munjal— K-Beauty Ste

Read Full Article

WildGlow Skincare & Cosmetics, Founded and led by CEO Rohit Khemmka, has achieved a major milestone by winning the "The Best Korean Skincare 2025" award at the Super Feminine Awards Season 4. Hosted by SRC Entertainments, the event celebrated women’s achievements and brands that empower them. Pushpa 2 actress Aanchal Munjal, the guest of honor, presented the award, recognizing WildGlow as a standout name in the K-beauty world.

Praising WildGlow’s instant and effective results, Aanchal said, “This brand isn’t just about beauty—it’s about confidence, and it’s no wonder people across generations have fallen in love with it. WildGlow is a game-changer in K-beauty, and I’m so proud to be part of its journey.”

Talking about his brand, Rohit Khemmka shared, “WildGlow is known for instant glow and visible results from the first use. Loved by Gen Z, middle-aged, and older audiences alike, we’ve earned our place as India’s favorite skin care brand - making glowing skin easy, effortless, and perfect for today’s fast-paced life.” He expressed his gratitude, saying, “This award shows our strong dedication to quality and our goal to give people power through beauty. We aim to create products that boost confidence and celebrate individuality. With our upcoming launches, we’re excited to continue leading the K-beauty revolution in India.”

Known as India’s fastest-growing K-beauty brand, WildGlow has gained immense popularity for its instant results in skincare, especially Korean face masks and Overnight Acne Relief Hydrocolloid Pimple Patches With Salicylic Acid. Building on this success, the brand is now set to introduce Korean haircare products, promising quick results just like its skincare range. The highly anticipated haircare line is expected to create a buzz. Over the next three months, WildGlow will be launching 15 new products, including its much-awaited haircare line.





The Super Feminine Awards celebrated WildGlow’s journey to redefine beauty in India. Held in Mumbai, the glamorous event showcased empowerment, innovation, and standout brands. With celebrity jury member Angela Khanna adding a touch of elegance, the evening solidified WildGlow’s position as a leader in Korean beauty. From its groundbreaking skincare products to its soon-to-launch haircare range, WildGlow continues to win hearts across generations. The brand’s focus on quality, authenticity, and bold vision makes it a rising star in the beauty industry. For more details, visit www.wildglow.in

Latest Videos