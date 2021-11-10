  • Facebook
    Toxic Yamuna: Sprinkling water in river to remove foam? Delhi govt mocked for 'gimmick'

    Political parties and leaders did not spare the Arvind Kejriwal administration for what they saw as a gimmick

    Toxic Yamuna Sprinkling water in river to remove foam Delhi govt mocked for gimmick
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 4:55 PM IST
    Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were lampooned on Wednesday over an audacious yet hilarious plan devised to deal with the toxic froth in the river Yamuna. Early morning, a couple of tankers of the Delhi Jal Board landed up along the banks of Yamuna in the Kalindi Kunj locality and started spraying water into the river. When asked about what the intention was, the DJB employee said that he had instructions from above to sprinkle the water to remove the froth and reduce pollution in the river.

    That's not all. Another video shared by news agency ANI showed barricades being put up to stop the toxic foam from going downstream. As soon as the visuals beamed by the news agency went viral, social media and political parties went berserk over the ridiculous plan to sprinkle water to get rid of the toxic foam. While some social media users recommended the next chemistry Nobel prize for the Delhi Jal Board, others suggested that the Delhi government could instal giant air blowers all over Delhi to dissipate the smog. 

    Also read: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari takes boat ride in toxic foam-covered Yamuna, slams Delhi government

    Political parties and leaders did not spare the Kejriwal administration for what they saw as a gimmick. The Delhi unit of the BJP said that the sprinkling of water was yet another publicity stunt to hide the incompetence of the government. Mocking the administration, the BJP said that the city was doomed because the Kejriwal dispensation may next spray oxygen from oxygen cylinders to disperse smog. 

    Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi suggested that the Delhi government may alternatively try fans to blow the foam away or, maybe, even chant 'go foam go' to deal with the situation. Stating that the Delhi government's actions would be funny had this not been a seriously toxic situation, Priyanka suggested that the administration try to use science next time with regards to problems of this magnitude.

    We agree.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 4:55 PM IST
