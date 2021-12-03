Cyclone Jawad: Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha brace for Saturday impact

Coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been alerted regarding Cyclone Jawad gaining strength in the Bay of Bengal.

Coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have been alerted regarding Cyclone Jawad gaining strength in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Jawad is forming due to a deep depression over north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining the Odisha coast. It will hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh on December 4. The Indian Army has been deployed to assist in rescue and relief operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been assessing the situation and monitoring the arrangements being made to deal with the storm. According to the India Meteorological Department, Jawad can take a severe form as soon as it hits the coast of Andhra Pradesh on December 4.

As the cyclone makes landfall, strong winds up to a speed of 100 kmph has been predicted on Saturday morning. The cyclone may dump very heavy rains in the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

A red alert has been issued in four districts of Odisha, namely Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur. An orange alert has been issued in seven districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput districts.

Fishermen have been warned against venturing out in the sea in view of rough seas and heavy rainfall ahead of the cyclone's arrival.

The Union Home Ministry is reviewing the situation round-the-clock to deal with the storm. The National Disaster Relief Force has already deployed 29 teams in the affected areas. They are equipped with the necessary resources like boats, tree-cutting equipment and telecommunications. Another 33 teams have been kept on standby. Prime Minister Modi held a meeting on December 2 and gave guidelines to both the states.

The effect of Cyclone Jawad will be visible in many states. Light rain is possible in the districts of Purvanchal Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi. The met department has predicted rain in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh within the next 3 to 4 days.

