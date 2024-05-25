Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    You can now post Instagram stories using Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses; Check details

    One of the highlights is that these smart glasses can now post stories directly on Instagram without using the phone. This feature will allow users to share the images that are taken with their Ray-Ban sunglasses on their Instagram stories. 

    You can now post Instagram stories using Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses; Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    Over the past several months, Meta Ray-Ban Smart glasses have received more functions. The ability to upload stories straight to Instagram utilising these smart glasses without utilising a phone is one of its best features. Users will be able to post photos they've shot wearing their Ray-Bans on Instagram stories thanks to this functionality. Updates for Meta's Ray-Bans have been made public, and they include compatibility for Amazon Music and the Calm meditation app.

    Users can post the pictures taken with their Ray-Ban glasses by prompting them before or after the pictures are clicked. Once the picture is taken, users can simply say 'Hey Meta, share my last photo to Instagram' or something like 'post a photo to Instagram' before clicking a new picture.

    How to do it?

    To do so, users just open the app, navigate to the gallery area, and choose the photos they wish to post on Instagram, Instagram Story, WhatsApp, Facebook Story, and Facebook Post. To share photographs on Instagram, users must first connect their Instagram account to the Meta app.

    The Instagram profile linked to the Meta View app will always be the one open on the user's mobile device. If someone switches between multiple profiles on their mobile phone, Meta View and Instagram may lose connectivity.

    In addition, Meta has partnered with Calm, a meditation app, to enable users to access mindfulness activities on the glasses and participate in guided meditation while on the go.

    Ray-Ban customers may get a free three-month membership to the Calm app in order to practise meditation. Furthermore, the glasses have an Amazon Music streaming feature. Simply saying, "Hey Meta, play Amazon Music," will cause the glasses to start playing a user-curated playlist. Users may use their voice or touch to adjust the tunes and volume. Spotify was available on Ray-Ban Glasses previously, and Apple Music was just added.

    Last Updated May 25, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flipkart OFFER! iPhone 14 available under Rs 10,000; Check deal details and how to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    Flipkart OFFER! iPhone 14 available under Rs 10,000; Check deal details and how to grab Apple smartphone

    After iPhone, Google Pixel smartphone will be 'Made in India'; Check all details gcw

    After iPhone, Google Pixel smartphone will be 'Made in India'; Check all details

    A simple step-by-step guide to send emojis using voice on Android, iPhones gcw

    A simple step-by-step guide to send emojis using voice on Android, iPhones

    WhatsApp update: You can soon clear unread messages soon; Here's how to enable option gcw

    WhatsApp update: You can soon clear unread messages soon; Here's how to enable option

    iOS 18: Face with bags under eyes, fingerprint and other emojis coming to Apple iPhones gcw

    iOS 18: Face with bags under eyes, fingerprint and other emojis coming to Apple iPhones

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate FALLS on May 25: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city gcw

    Gold rate FALLS on May 25: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city

    Who is Vipin Puthiyankar? Meet Meera Vasudevan's 3rd husband RBA

    Who is Vipin Puthiyankar? Meet Meera Vasudevan's 3rd husband

    What they feel....', Janhvi Kapoor says debate between Gandhi, BR Ambedkar would be interesting; Read on ATG

    'What they feel....', Janhvi Kapoor says debate between Gandhi, BR Ambedkar would be interesting; Read on

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-655 May 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-655 May 25 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen's grandfather arrested for wrongfully confining driver gcw

    Pune Porsche accident: Teen's grandfather arrested for 'asking driver to take blame'

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon