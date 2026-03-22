Elon Musk's X has introduced a new AI feature that summarizes long articles into easy-to-read bullet points with a 'Summarise' button. This follows the recent launch of an audio 'Listen' feature, both of which are available to X Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

Elon Musk-owned X (previously Twitter) has implemented a new function that may be handy for users who do not have the patience to read lengthy articles. The newly launched function employs artificial intelligence to condense articles into bullet points, allowing users to quickly determine if reading the entire post is worthwhile. Users may access the summary by using the Summarise button. The platform will then create an article summary in the form of bullet points that are easy to read.

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X’s head of product Nikita Bier announced the rollout of the feature in a post on the platform. “We’re rolling out summaries for articles now. Just tap the Summarise button if you want to know if it’s worth your time to read it (or if your attention span is 12 seconds),” Nikita Bier said.

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The function has garnered mixed reviews from platform users. In response to Nikita Bier's post, other users stated that the feature is the appropriate product option, even suggesting that summaries be written automatically without the user having to hit the button. Others opposed the feature, claiming it may serve as a spoiler, disclosing vital information and lowering the value of the entire piece.

Another Features Added to X

Previously, on March 6, the site added a Listen option for articles. This feature allows users to listen to an article while browsing through their timeline or from the lock screen. The feature is powered by Grok voice technology. During the launch of the Listen feature, Nikita Bier said that in the last three months, Articles on X have grown 18x, emerging as one of the fastest-growing new products on the platform.

X Articles are presently available to Premium and Premium Plus users over the web. In India, X Premium costs Rs 427 per month, while Premium Plus costs Rs 2,570 per month. The site is presently providing a 50% discount for the first two months, reducing the price to Rs 213.50 for Premium and Rs 1,285 for Premium Plus.