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Facebook Scam: Kanpur Teacher Loses ₹1.57 Crore to Fraudsters Posing as Elon Musk and Zuckerberg
A Kanpur teacher lost ₹1.57 crore in a year-long Facebook scam where fraudsters posed as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, offering fake school projects and recovery schemes. Police are now investigating.
Social Media Fraud
The Scam That Began with a Friendship
Fraudsters Posed Again, Promising to Help
The 'Fake Lawyer' with Another Sketch
The final stage of this scam happened when she tried to file a complaint online. There, she met a man named Ashok Suresh, who introduced himself as a lawyer. He claimed, 'Your money is invested in a big company. You will get back ₹2.33 crore, but you need to pay tax and stamp duty for it.' He again managed to get lakhs of rupees from her.
A Year-Long Scam
This whole con job went on for almost a year, until February 2026. Since she kept paying money but never got a single rupee back, she finally realised she had been massively cheated. Only then did she file a complaint with the police. The case is now under investigation.
You Could Be the Next Target
Scams like these are becoming very common these days. Scammers create fake profiles of famous people, lure you with job or investment offers, and then cheat you again by promising to recover your lost money. They are always finding new ways to fool people.
How to escape cyber scams?
Don't immediately trust messages from big names like Zuckerberg or Musk. Double-check any job or investment offers you get on Facebook or WhatsApp. Never send money to anyone for 'processing fees' or as an 'advance'. Be very careful of people who claim they can 'recover your lost money'. If you feel even a little suspicious, immediately report it to the cyber helpline.
Also read: Bengaluru Police Warns of “Digital Arrest” Scam Using Forged Commissioner Signature
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