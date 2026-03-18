The final stage of this scam happened when she tried to file a complaint online. There, she met a man named Ashok Suresh, who introduced himself as a lawyer. He claimed, 'Your money is invested in a big company. You will get back ₹2.33 crore, but you need to pay tax and stamp duty for it.' He again managed to get lakhs of rupees from her.

A Year-Long Scam

This whole con job went on for almost a year, until February 2026. Since she kept paying money but never got a single rupee back, she finally realised she had been massively cheated. Only then did she file a complaint with the police. The case is now under investigation.