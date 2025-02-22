Flying car makes historic first vertical takeoff, WATCH the stunning footage!

Alef Aeronautics has unveiled the first-ever footage of a flying car taking off vertically from a road, marking a historic moment in transportation. The all-electric Model A, priced at $300,000, promises a 110-mile flying range and 200-mile driving range.

US automaker Alef Aeronautics has released the first-ever footage of a fully functional flying car, bringing science fiction closer to reality. The video showcases the 100% electric vehicle driving on a road in California before lifting off vertically and soaring over another car—a scene reminiscent of "Back to the Future II."

A Daily Mail reports says that the flight is powered by a system known as distributed electric propulsion, where a mesh layer covers the propeller blades, allowing air to flow efficiently through the vehicle. Unlike previous attempts where cars required runways or tethers to achieve lift-off, this is the first footage showing a car both driving and taking off vertically in a real-world setting.

“This is the first publicly released video of a car driving and taking off vertically,” said Alef Aeronautics CEO Jim Dukhovny, comparing it to the historic Kitty Hawk flight by the Wright Brothers in 1903.

A safe and controlled test flight

Alef ensured that the maiden flight took place on a closed-off road, eliminating risks to people or other vehicles. The prototype featured in the clip is an ultralight version of the Alef Model Zero, serving as a proof of concept for the technology.

What to expect from Alef Model A

Alef plans to launch its commercial version, the two-seater Alef Model A, featuring a flying range of 110 miles and a driving range of 200 miles. The Model A will also be equipped with autopilot flight capabilities and will feature eight independently spinning rotors, allowing movement in multiple directions.

Driving capabilities and limitations

Despite its futuristic flight capabilities, the Model A’s road performance remains limited. It features four small electric engines in each wheel, allowing it to drive like a regular EV and park conventionally. However, its top speed is just 25 mph, making it unsuitable for high-speed highways like Germany’s Autobahn.

How it stands apart from competitors

Unlike eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles) developed by Honda, Hyundai, and BMW, which function more like small helicopters, the Alef Model A is designed for both road and air travel, making it the first street-legal flying car of its kind.

Advanced safety and navigation features

The vehicle is equipped with several safety and navigation technologies, including obstacle detection and avoidance, glide landing capabilities, and a ballistic parachute for emergency situations.

Pricing and availability

The Model A will start at $300,000, with pre-orders already open on Alef’s website for a deposit as low as $150. To date, the company has secured 3,300 pre-orders, indicating strong consumer interest in this revolutionary mode of transport.

As Alef Aeronautics continues development, this groundbreaking innovation marks a significant step toward transforming urban mobility and redefining the future of transportation.

