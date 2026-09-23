Cyber criminals are targeting innocent people and their bank accounts with highly advanced scams. This new fraud targets WhatsApp users across India and the world.

Scammers send a blurry photo with a casual message like, "How are you? Hope you are doing well," or "Do you know this person?".

People usually avoid suspicious links, but they click these photos out of curiosity. You click the photo, and scammers drain every single rupee from your account.