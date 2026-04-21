After 15 years, Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to retire, with insider John Ternus taking the helm. Ternus, a 20-year veteran and head of hardware engineering, is expected to shift Apple's focus towards a more product-driven strategy. This leadership change comes as Apple navigates an increasingly competitive, AI-driven future.

Tim Cook, the long-time CEO of Apple, is scheduled to retire. John Ternus, a relatively unknown but extremely powerful insider, will take over. After 15 years in charge, current CEO Tim Cook is expected to step down, and the IT behemoth has picked John Ternus as its future CEO. Ternus will take over from September 1, while Cook will move into the role of executive chairman, marking a shift in leadership at one of the world’s most valuable companies.

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After taking over from Steve Jobs in 2011, Cook led a significant growth of Apple's company, boosting its market value by about $3.6 trillion and fortifying its worldwide supply chain and services ecosystem. An period characterised by operational competence and growth is coming to an end with his departure as CEO.

Who Is John Ternus?

John Ternus, 50, has worked with Apple for more than 20 years as an insider. He became a Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple in 2001. Ternus has been a major contributor to several of Apple's marquee products, despite his reputation for maintaining a low public presence.

He has contributed significantly to the creation of Macs, iPads, and AirPods throughout the years. He is regarded by many at Apple as a product-focused leader with extensive engineering knowledge.

Ternus' Role In Apple

Ternus has had a significant influence on Apple's product roadmap in his capacity as head of hardware engineering. He contributed to the lineup's expansion with high-end "Pro" models and more affordable models, reviving Mac sales and strengthening Apple's stance across price points.

With Ternus's promotion, Apple's leadership style has changed. Ternus reflects a more product-driven strategy, whereas Tim Cook's tenure was characterised by operational strength, supply chain expertise, and worldwide development.

Apple is under increased pressure in developing technologies, especially semiconductors and artificial intelligence, during the time of this change. Companies like Nvidia and Meta are becoming more competitive, particularly in fields like augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

Ternus is anticipated to concentrate on enhancing Apple's standing in these domains, including a more thorough incorporation of AI throughout its ecosystem and products. Through collaborations targeted at enhancing its AI capabilities, the corporation has already made progress in this regard.

Additionally, he has contributed to Apple's larger effort to tightly integrate software and hardware, a concept that has characterised the company's ecosystem.

As Apple enters this new phase, the spotlight will be firmly on whether John Ternus can build on the foundation laid by Steve Jobs and Tim Cook, while steering the company into an increasingly competitive, AI-driven future.