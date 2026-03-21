Apple CEO Tim Cook urges people to cut screen time, warning against doomscrolling and smartphone overuse. He suggests spending more time outdoors and with loved ones for better mental health.

In a surprising piece of advice, Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that people really need to cut down on the time they spend on their smartphones. His suggestion is simple: put your phone away, step outside, and spend some time with nature. This comment has come at a time when social media addiction is a hot topic of discussion all over the world.

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Speaking on the 'Good Morning America' show, Cook said he doesn't want people using their iPhones too much. He specifically called out the trend of ‘doomscrolling’—that endless, mindless scrolling on social media feeds driven by algorithms. He pointed out that this habit is pulling people away from real life. Cook made it clear that spending more time looking at your phone than into another person's eyes is not a healthy way to live.

Also read: Excessive Social Media Use Is Making Teens Unhappy, Stressed, and Anxious: Global Study

Tim Cook's Surprising Advice

He urged everyone to spend more time with family and friends and to experience the world outdoors. "Go outside and spend some time in nature," was his main message. His advice is backed by science. A recent study in 'Frontiers in Psychiatry' found that using smartphones too much can lead to physical problems, as well as feelings of loneliness, anxiety, and depression.

Closer home, India’s Economic Survey 2025–26 has also flagged the rising use of smartphones among children and teenagers as a major concern. It links this trend to problems like poor concentration, lack of sleep, and academic stress.

The World Happiness Report also found that a key reason for falling happiness levels among young people is the excessive use of social media. However, Cook also mentioned that he is happy when Apple devices help people do creative things.

"We make products that help people express themselves and create new things," he said. Meanwhile, countries like Spain and Australia have already started taking steps to control social media use among teenagers. In India, states such as Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are also reportedly considering similar measures.

Also read: 24 Minutes of Specially Created Music Can Significantly Lower Anxiety Levels