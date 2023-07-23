WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for Channels: Report

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a message reaction feature for channels on Android beta. For this feature, the platform is expected to add a new section called “Channel settings”, reports WABetaInfo.

The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing the ability to react to messages to channels. Users may simply respond to messages posted in the community announcement group using this function without giving out their phone numbers to random community members.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the meta-owned platform is working on implementing a new section called “Channel settings”. In this section, admins will be able to manage certain options for their channels.According to the reports, the instant messaging service intends to let channel administrators control the kind of feedback users may post on their channels.

“Thanks to this discovery, we can finally confirm that message reactions are coming for channels. In reality, this was not so unexpected since the community announcement group already provides users with the ability to react to messages, but this discovery further confirms their plans to bring this feature to channels," WABetaInfo said.

According to the research, there are several circumstances in which this capability may be useful. Adding specific emojis to certain messages might possibly annoy other channel followers in situations where a certain level of seriousness is required. By disallowing the use of any emoji with the “Default only” option, WhatsApp is aiming to prevent misunderstandings and avoid causing any annoyance.

The meta-owned platform is aware that this choice can restrict the selection of emojis that can be utilised, though. WhatsApp will thus give channel administrators the option to activate the "any emoji" option.

Finally, channel administrators will also have the option of turning off responses for their channels. Channels are currently working on the message reaction functionality, which will be made available in a future app version. In related news, WhatsApp is now testing a feature that allows users to start group calls with up to 15 participants.