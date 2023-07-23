Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for Channels: Report

    Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a message reaction feature for channels on Android beta. For this feature, the platform is expected to add a new section called “Channel settings”, reports WABetaInfo.

    WhatsApp working on message reaction feature for Channels Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    The Meta-owned popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly working on bringing the ability to react to messages to channels.  Users may simply respond to messages posted in the community announcement group using this function without giving out their phone numbers to random community members.

    According to a report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the meta-owned platform is working on implementing a new section called “Channel settings”. In this section, admins will be able to manage certain options for their channels.According to the reports, the instant messaging service intends to let channel administrators control the kind of feedback users may post on their channels.

    Also Read | Twitter to soon limit number of Direct Messages unverified users can send

    “Thanks to this discovery, we can finally confirm that message reactions are coming for channels. In reality, this was not so unexpected since the community announcement group already provides users with the ability to react to messages, but this discovery further confirms their plans to bring this feature to channels," WABetaInfo said.

    According to the research, there are several circumstances in which this capability may be useful. Adding specific emojis to certain messages might possibly annoy other channel followers in situations where a certain level of seriousness is required. By disallowing the use of any emoji with the “Default only” option, WhatsApp is aiming to prevent misunderstandings and avoid causing any annoyance.

    The meta-owned platform is aware that this choice can restrict the selection of emojis that can be utilised, though. WhatsApp will thus give channel administrators the option to activate the "any emoji" option.

    Also Read | ChatGPT app for Android launching next week: Here's how you can pre-register yourself

    Finally, channel administrators will also have the option of turning off responses for their channels. Channels are currently working on the message reaction functionality, which will be made available in a future app version. In related news, WhatsApp is now testing a feature that allows users to start group calls with up to 15 participants.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 2:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Twitter to soon limit number of Direct Messages unverified users can send gcw

    Twitter to soon limit number of Direct Messages unverified users can send

    We shall bid adieu Elon Musk to replace Twitter iconic bird logo soon reveals new design gcw

    'We shall bid adieu...' Elon Musk to replace Twitter iconic bird logo soon

    ChatGPT app for Android launching next week Here is how you can pre register yourself gcw

    ChatGPT app for Android launching next week: Here's how you can pre-register yourself

    Apple Watch Ultra to Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches you should give a try mis

    Apple Watch Ultra to Samsung Galaxy Watch: 5 smartwatches you should give a try

    Infinix GT 10 Pro to launch soon may feature colour changing back panel 108MP camera 256GB storage more gcw

    Infinix GT 10 Pro to launch soon; may feature colour changing back panel, 108MP camera, 256GB storage & more

    Recent Stories

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shocks fans by displaying assets in SEXIEST attires; see sizzling pictures vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model shocks fans by displaying assets in SEXIEST attires; see sizzling pictures

    Sunny Leone was skeptic about Bigg Boss, didn't know who Mahesh Bhatt was when he offered 'Jism 2' MSW

    Sunny Leone was skeptic about Bigg Boss, didn’t know who Mahesh Bhatt was when he offered 'Jism 2'

    Jawan Witness intense new poster from film; fans claim he might be Vijay Sethupathi ATG

    Jawan: Witness intense new poster from film; fans claim he might be Vijay Sethupathi

    Heavy rains leave Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport waterlogged

    Heavy rains leave Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport waterlogged (WATCH)

    Football Manchester United clinches 2-0 friendly win against Arsenal led by Fernandes and Sancho osf

    Manchester United clinches 2-0 friendly win against Arsenal led by Fernandes and Sancho

    Recent Videos

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Oppenheimer' and 'Blackout' are a must-watch

    Video Icon
    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon