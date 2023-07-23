Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter to soon limit number of Direct Messages unverified users can send

    Twitter will impose daily message limits for unverified accounts to reduce spam in direct messages. Users without a blue tick on their profile will need to subscribe to Twitter Blue in order to send more messages.

    First Published Jul 23, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    Twitter is making changes to its platform to encourage more users to sign up for its subscription service, Twitter Blue. The business will soon set daily limitations on the amount of messages unverified accounts may send in an effort to combat spam in direct messaging. In other words, you won't be able to send an infinite number of Direct Messages on Twitter if your profile does not have the blue checkmark.

    The business said on the social media platform that starting on July 22, Twitter would impose daily limitations on the quantity of direct messages that unverified accounts are permitted to send. The corporation hasn't yet made the precise boundaries public, though. Users can sign up for Twitter Blue, a premium service, to send more messages.

    Twitter has introduced a feature that moves messages from verified individuals that the receiver does not follow to a different "message request inbox." Users who have enabled direct messages from everyone before had their settings changed automatically to this new option. As a result, users who do not subscribe to Twitter Blue will no longer be able to message those who do not follow them.

    This function was first tested by Twitter in June 2023, and it was formally launched on July 14. Twitter claims that this modification has already resulted in a substantial "70% reduction in spam in Direct Messages compared to last week."

    The platform's major endeavour, Twitter Blue, aims to diversify its revenue sources beyond advertising. It is essential for the business's future development, particularly given Elon Musk's efforts to turn around the fortunes of the indebted social media giant. A number of formerly free services are now incorporated within the Twitter Blue membership.

    Last Updated Jul 23, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
