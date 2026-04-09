WhatsApp is introducing a username feature to enhance user privacy by allowing communication without sharing personal phone numbers. This upcoming update will enable users to choose a unique username, with specific rules for creation, and offers an optional four-digit "username key" for added security.

WhatsApp simplifies communication and file sharing, yet many of us are cautious to provide our personal phone numbers to strangers, even for minor reasons. To address this worry and make communication easier and safer, WhatsApp is apparently introducing a username function to its platform. This feature will allow users to communicate with one another without disclosing phone numbers; instead, they will share a unique username.

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WhatsApp's username feature has been the buzz of the town for a long time. According to WABetaInfo, the messaging platform may be testing and improving the function before making it broadly available, and it might be released in stages over the next few months.

WhatsApp Username Feature: Things To Keep In Mind

WhatsApp is claimed to have a series of criteria in place before allowing users to select a username. A username cannot start with "www," since this may resemble a website, nor may it conclude with ".com" or ".in," as they seem like domain names. Usernames must include at least one letter, which means they cannot consist entirely of digits or symbols.

Only certain characters are permitted, including lowercase letters (a-z), digits (0-9), periods, and underscores. Also, usernames must be between 3 and 35 characters long.

Another crucial consideration when selecting a username is that it should not already be in use on other Meta platforms such as Instagram or Facebook. If the username is already taken, users may need to authenticate that they are the legitimate owner before claiming it. If it is available, they can choose it right away, provided it fits all other standards.

WhatsApp Username Feature: Username Key For Additional Security

After selecting a username, users can create a username key. This four-digit code is necessary when someone contacts them for the first time. However, it is an optional feature that adds an extra layer of privacy by assuring that only persons with both the username and the login key may contact you.

WhatsApp Username Feature: One Username For Meta Platforms

Users may use the same login on Meta platforms including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. While this can make it easier for individuals to interact, it may also create privacy issues because it is easier for others to identify or monitor someone across platforms. Those who want to keep their WhatsApp profile separate from their other social media accounts can consider using a new username.

WhatsApp is anticipated to roll out its username feature in stages, beginning with a restricted set of users who have updated to the current version of the program. Currently, the functionality is not generally available and will be evaluated by a select group before a wider release. WhatsApp will most likely gradually increase its availability to additional users. Despite these improvements, the platform's messages will remain encrypted from end to end.