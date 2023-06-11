Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp update: Messaging app to roll out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

    WhatsApp update: The updated group settings screen comes with a new feature called 'Add Other Participants.' This option allows group admins to have control over who can add new members to the group.

    WhatsApp update Messaging app to roll out new interface for group settings screen on iOS gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 1:02 PM IST

    Popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a new interface for the group settings screen on iOS. Group admins may now experiment with this new page if they have the most recent version loaded from the App Store.

    According to WABetaInfo, the group administrators that use the stable version of WhatsApp from the App Store can now experiment with a new interface for the group settings screen after installing the new update.

    The Meta-owned messaging app is launching a new feature named "Add Other Participants" in addition to its updated user design. Group admins can select who has the power to invite new members using this function. It is important to note that customers who do not now have access to this functionality could start getting it in the future weeks.

    Also Read | iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE price drop! You can now buy Apple smartphone for Rs 58,749 on Flipkart

    iOS users who have the most recent WhatsApp update loaded from the App Store may now see the redesigned group settings screen. Users who participated in the beta version are also receiving it.  In case you don't have the feature after applying this update, be sure to often update WhatsApp from the App Store and the TestFlight app.

    Also Read | CONFIRMED! iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch in India on July 4; Here's what you can expect

    Admins will be able to communicate text, photographs, videos, stickers, and polls to followers using the new one-way broadcast private feature called Channels, which was just introduced by the instant messaging service.

    The business claims that consumers in Singapore and Colombia would be the first to have access to Channels. The Meta-owned application will make the tool available to users in other nations over the upcoming months. Your phone number and profile picture are concealed from viewers as a channel admin, guaranteeing that your private information is always kept private.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F54 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Comparing camera, battery, design & more

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 1:02 PM IST
