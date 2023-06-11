WhatsApp update: Messaging app to roll out new interface for group settings screen on iOS

WhatsApp update: The updated group settings screen comes with a new feature called 'Add Other Participants.' This option allows group admins to have control over who can add new members to the group.

Popular instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a new interface for the group settings screen on iOS. Group admins may now experiment with this new page if they have the most recent version loaded from the App Store.

According to WABetaInfo, the group administrators that use the stable version of WhatsApp from the App Store can now experiment with a new interface for the group settings screen after installing the new update.

The Meta-owned messaging app is launching a new feature named "Add Other Participants" in addition to its updated user design. Group admins can select who has the power to invite new members using this function. It is important to note that customers who do not now have access to this functionality could start getting it in the future weeks.

iOS users who have the most recent WhatsApp update loaded from the App Store may now see the redesigned group settings screen. Users who participated in the beta version are also receiving it. In case you don't have the feature after applying this update, be sure to often update WhatsApp from the App Store and the TestFlight app.

Admins will be able to communicate text, photographs, videos, stickers, and polls to followers using the new one-way broadcast private feature called Channels, which was just introduced by the instant messaging service.

The business claims that consumers in Singapore and Colombia would be the first to have access to Channels. The Meta-owned application will make the tool available to users in other nations over the upcoming months. Your phone number and profile picture are concealed from viewers as a channel admin, guaranteeing that your private information is always kept private.

