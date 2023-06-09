Samsung Galaxy F54 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Comparing camera, battery, design & more

Samsung Galaxy F54 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: The Galaxy phone has AMOLED screen, massive battery. The Motorola Edge 40 is the competition. Here's a detailed comparison in terms with battery, display, price and more.

The Galaxy F54 5G has been introduced by Samsung in India. The phone has AMOLED screen, large battery, and high-resolution camera system with OIS support. However, it will face some fierce competition. The typical competition is the Motorola Edge 40. Here is a short comparison of the Motorola Edge 40 and the Samsung Galaxy F54 5G's specifications.

Display

The Motorola Edge 40 boasts powerful displays. A 6.55-inch p-OLED display with 1080p resolution and 144Hz refresh rate is included with the Edge 40. It can playback HDR10+ and has a max brightness of 1,200 nits. The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy F54 sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a more conventional 1080p resolution.

Processor

The Samsung Galaxy F54 features the 5nm Exynos 1380 inside, whilst the Poco F5 is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2. The 6nm Dimensity 8020 is included with the Edge 40.

Cameras

The Galaxy F54 includes three cameras on the back: a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a second 2MP macro camera. A 50MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera are included in the Edge 40. Both the F54 and Edge 40 have 32MP selfie cameras.

Other details

The Galaxy F54 is the largest of the group, weighing over 200g and 8.4mm. It has no IP rating and is totally comprised of plastic. With its metal chassis and IP68 designation for water and dust protection, the Motorola Edge 40 is the most upscale of the group. You can get it in both pure plastic and an eco-leather variant that looks and feels quite luxurious. The Edge 40 is the slimmest of the bunch, measuring only 7.6mm and weighing roughly 170g.

Battery life

Despite having the lowest capacity (4,400mAh), the Motorola Edge 40 is the dominant device in this comparison. It supports 15W wireless charging and 68W wired charging.The Samsung Galaxy F54 boasts the largest battery of the bunch (6,000mAh), but it can only charge at a maximum of 25W and doesn't come with a charging brick.

Price

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G 8GB/256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. Moto Edge 40 8GB/256GB price in India is set at Rs 29,999.

