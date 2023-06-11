Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE price drop! You can now buy Apple smartphone for Rs 58,749 on Flipkart

    The iPhone 13 is currently available on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 58,749 for the 128GB storage model.  Here's how you can grab Apple smartphone at this price. It is officially selling on Apple’s online store for Rs 69,900, 

    iPhone 13 gets MASSIVE price drop You can now buy Apple smartphone for Rs 58749 on Flipkart check all details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 11:53 AM IST

    The iPhone 13 has received a massive price cut on Flipkart and the 5G phone is listed on the e-commerce platform at its lowest price. With a certain bank card, interested buyers would be able to purchase it for less than Rs 58,749 in India. There are further exchange offers as well, which will result in a greater price reduction.

    The 128GB storage capacity of the iPhone 13 has a starting price of Rs 58,749 on Flipkart right now. Customers are essentially receiving a flat discount of Rs 11,151 on the iPhone 13 via Flipkart and there is no terms or conditions on this.

    Those who have an SBI bank credit card will be able to get this 5G iPhone for Rs 57,999 thanks to a discount of up to 10% that Flipkart is now providing. One may even take advantage of an extra exchange offer worth up to Rs 30,000 to get the iPhone 13 at an even lesser cost. Do bear in mind that the exchange price is determined on the age and quality of your current phone.

    Why you should buy iPhone 13 now?

    The most recent iPhone 14, which retails at more than Rs 65,000 in India, is identical to the iPhone 13. This essentially implies that users will receive the identical camera, display, battery, and processor. There is no performance difference in the actual world. The design is identical as well, which is not unexpected given that Apple has continued to provide the same style even after the release of the iPhone 11.

    There is a pretty good discount on the iPhone 13 right now, and it doesn't happen often. However, there is no support for fast charging, and there is no charger included in the package.The display is sufficiently large and colourful for viewing material. If you love the iPhone, it is generally worth the price it is selling for.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 11:53 AM IST
