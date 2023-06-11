CONFIRMED! iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch in India on July 4; Here's what you can expect

iQOO will launch Neo 7 Pro in India on July 4. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

iQOO will launch Neo 7 Pro in India on July 4, the company has announced. The phone will replace the Neo 7, which was introduced in the nation in February. Although iQOO has not yet released its specifications, the smartphone is once again aimed at people who care about performance. Since it is the iQOO Neo 7 Pro variant, we may anticipate some major enhancements.

The Neo 7 Pro, which debuted in China last year, would be a rebadged version of the Neo 7 Racing Edition, according to media reports. Given that the Neo 7 Racing Edition offers additional camera functions that the Neo 8 5G does not, this may be helpful to users in India.

The 6.78-inch AMOLED flat display on the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is anticipated to have a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It could have a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging out of the box and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Neo 7's Dimensity 8200 5G is significantly outperformed by the SoC.

If the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is a rebranded version of the Neo 7 Racing Edition, it could include three camera sensors on the rear. A 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera sensor might all be part of the camera system. There could be a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front panel.

5G, Funtouch OS 13 running on Android 13, an in-display fingerprint reader, a USB Type-C connector for charging, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, stereo speakers, and up to 16GB RAM + 256GB storage are some further notable features that are anticipated.

Considering the features, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro may cost approximately Rs 40,000. The business could be prepared to face challenges from other smartphone OEMs who also want to introduce new devices at the same time.

