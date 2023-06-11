Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CONFIRMED! iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch in India on July 4; Here's what you can expect

    iQOO will launch Neo 7 Pro in India on July 4. The iQOO Neo 7 Pro may feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It might be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
     

    CONFIRMED iQOO Neo 7 Pro to launch in India on July 4 here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

    iQOO will launch Neo 7 Pro in India on July 4, the company has announced. The phone will replace the Neo 7, which was introduced in the nation in February. Although iQOO has not yet released its specifications, the smartphone is once again aimed at people who care about performance. Since it is the iQOO Neo 7 Pro variant, we may anticipate some major enhancements.

    The Neo 7 Pro, which debuted in China last year, would be a rebadged version of the Neo 7 Racing Edition, according to media reports. Given that the Neo 7 Racing Edition offers additional camera functions that the Neo 8 5G does not, this may be helpful to users in India.

    Also Read | Meta internal survey reveals only 26% employees confident about Mark Zuckerberg's leadership: Report

    The 6.78-inch AMOLED flat display on the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is anticipated to have a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It could have a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging out of the box and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Neo 7's Dimensity 8200 5G is significantly outperformed by the SoC.

    If the iQOO Neo 7 Pro is a rebranded version of the Neo 7 Racing Edition, it could include three camera sensors on the rear. A 50-megapixel primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera sensor might all be part of the camera system. There could be a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front panel.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy F54 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Comparing camera, battery, design & more

    5G, Funtouch OS 13 running on Android 13, an in-display fingerprint reader, a USB Type-C connector for charging, dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, stereo speakers, and up to 16GB RAM + 256GB storage are some further notable features that are anticipated.

    Considering the features, the iQOO Neo 7 Pro may cost approximately Rs 40,000. The business could be prepared to face challenges from other smartphone OEMs who also want to introduce new devices at the same time.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Know which Apple smartphone you should prefer

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 11:17 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy F54 5G vs Motorola Edge 40 Comparing camera battery design processor price more gcw

    Samsung Galaxy F54 5G vs Motorola Edge 40: Comparing camera, battery, design & more

    iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus Know which Apple smartphone you should prefer ahead of iPhone 15 launch gcw

    iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus: Know which Apple smartphone you should prefer

    Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag Know which is better in terms of features battery price more gcw

    Apple AirTag vs Reliance JioTag: Know which is better in terms of features, battery & price

    JioTag is here Reliance Jio introduces Apple AirTag alternative Check its price features more gcw

    JioTag is here! Reliance Jio introduces Apple AirTag alternative; Check its price, features & more

    Apple Vision Pro Here is why this gadget didnt impress us gcw

    Apple Vision Pro: Here's why this gadget didn't impress us

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi encourages Japanese envoy Hiroshi Suzuki who lost 'spicy' battle to his wife in Pune

    PM Modi encourages Japanese envoy Hiroshi Suzuki who lost 'spicy' battle to his wife in Pune (WATCH)

    AAP maha rally against Centre ordinance in Delhi today over 1 lakh people to attend gcw

    AAP's 'maha rally' against Centre's ordinance in Delhi today, over 1 lakh people to attend

    BTS net worth 2023: Who is the richest BTS member? MAH

    ​BTS Net Worth 2023: Who is the richest member? Know HERE

    Priyanka Chopra performs special puja on dad Dr. Ashok Chopra's death anniversary, Malti plays vital role ADC

    Priyanka Chopra performs special puja on dad Dr. Ashok Chopra's death anniversary, Malti plays vital role

    Meta internal survey reveals only 26 pc employees confident about Mark Zuckerberg leadership Report gcw

    Meta's internal survey reveals only 26% employees confident about Mark Zuckerberg's leadership: Report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon