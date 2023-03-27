WhatsApp update: iOS users may be able to send 60 seconds video messages soon

WhatsApp update: WhatsApp is working on a new Video message feature for iOS users which will give them the ability to send 60 seconds video notes to contacts. The report suggests that the feature is currently under development for WhatsApp for iOS app and will be released for testing and to everyone in future updates of WhatsApp.

A number of new capabilities have just been added to WhatsApp for users on Android, iOS, and Windows devices. The Meta-owned instant messaging programme has pushed out a new upgrade to improve user experience and make communicating on the platform enjoyable, including a feature for Groups and a new app for Windows. As part of its ongoing improvements, WhatsApp is apparently developing a new feature for iPhone users that would enable them to send brief video chats to one another.

According to WAbetainfo, WhatsApp is working on a new "Video messages" feature that would allow users to transmit voice messages in the same way as they can do so by tapping the microphone button in the chat box.

By pressing the camera button, users of WhatsApp's new Video message feature will be able to send their friends brief movies that may last up to 60 seconds, much like Telegram's Video note tool. According to the source, the functionality is presently being worked on for the WhatsApp iOS app and will be made available to everyone in next releases of WhatsApp as well as for testing.

Similar to voice notes, WhatsApp's video messages function in the same way. However, it will also provide some further advantages to improve the platform's messaging functionality. Users will be able to communicate emotions and facial expressions through video conversations on WhatsApp more effectively than through voice or text messages alone. The use of video communications will allow for more thorough and efficient communication.

Notably, WhatsApp will maintain end-to-end encryption for video chats, just like it does for audio and text messages. This means that the messages will be safe between the sender and recipient. The shared video messages won't be seen to any outside parties, including WhatsApp, Meta, and any proxy service. In order to increase user privacy, WhatsApp will also prohibit users from saving or forwarding these video messages to other chats. Users may be able to capture screenshots from the video notes on the site, though.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, earlier disclosed new WhatsApp features. With the addition of the ability to make video and voice chats, the WhatsApp application for Windows PCs has a new look. The new app is said to be faster and feels like its mobile counterpart. It allows users to host group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 participants.

