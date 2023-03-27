WhatsApp hack: How to create your digital avatar? How to set it up as your display picture?

WhatsApp hack: Your avatar is a digital version of you that can be created from billions of combinations of diverse hair styles, facial features, and outfits. Here's a step-by-step guide to do create your avatar.

A function that is already present on Facebook and Instagram may be used to build a digital avatar of oneself and post it as a sticker on the widely used instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta. Your avatar is a digital representation of yourself that may be made from countless combinations of various face characteristics, hairstyles, and clothing.

Sending an avatar to friends and family is a quick and enjoyable method to express emotions. It may also be a terrific method to represent oneself so that it feels more private without using your actual photo. Another excellent option to customise and differentiate your profile image on WhatsApp is by using an avatar.

- On your smartphone, launch WhatsApp.

- Select "Settings" by tapping the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen.

- Click your profile photo.

- In the upper right corner, click "Edit."

- Select "Add Avatar" from the menu.

- Make your avatar unique by choosing the appropriate hairdo, color, facial and eye shapes, as well as a mouth and nose.

- Click the "Save" button after creating your avatar.

- By selecting "Use as Profile Picture" at the bottom of the screen, you can now make your avatar your profile image.

Please remember that by using the same procedures, you can change your avatar or profile photo at any moment. By pressing the "Share" button, you may also send your avatar to your friends.

