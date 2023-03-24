Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asus ROG Phone 7 launching on April 13; Here's what you can expect

    Asus ROG Phone 7 launch date has been confirmed for next month and it looks like the company is bringing the new ROG gaming phone to multiple countries simultaneously. Asus ROG Phone 7 is likely to see a major bump in the hardware, and probably have new options for gaming.
     

    Asus ROG Phone 7 launching on April 13 Here is what you can expect gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 3:50 PM IST

    The launch of the Asus ROG Phone 7 has been scheduled for the following month, and it appears that the company will roll out the new ROG gaming phone simultaneously in several nations. The Asus ROG line has changed over the last several years, but it still keeps the gaming community at the centre of its products' design. The hardware for the Asus ROG Phone 7 is undoubtedly going to get much improved, and it probably has additional gaming choices.

    According to the company's social media teasers, the new ROG Phone will be available in Taipei, Europe, the US, and India when it launches on April 13. On 13th, at 8:30 IST, the launch ceremony will be broadcast live online. The ROG Phone usually enters the Indian market later than usual, but this year Asus may have different ideas.

    Also Read | WhatsApp update: You can use same account on 4 devices; here's step-by-step guide to do so

    The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, seen in other high-end smartphones arriving this year, is eagerly anticipated for the ROG 7. This time around, the smartphone may possibly come in an 18GB RAM configuration.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 under Rs 40,000? Grab latest Apple smartphone during Navratri Flipkart sale

    The smartphone comes with Asus' ROG UI, which is based on Android 13 according to rumours. Expect the ROG 7's top edition to contain up to 512GB of storage and a non-expandable slot. According to reports, the ROG 7 will include a 165Hz AMOLED display similar to its predecessor and a large 6000mAh battery with 65W cable charging capabilities. Since the ROG series is geared towards gamers, we don't anticipate any significant upgrades to the ROG Phone 7's cameras this year. According to rumors, the phone would include a triple camera system with a 64MP main sensor on the back.

    Regarding price, the Asus ROG Phone 7 shouldn't cost more than Rs 60,000 in the market, giving the business a chance to compete with already-released 5G smartphones like the iQOO 11 and OnePlus 11.

    Also Read | Ashneer Grover launches CrickPe fantasy app ahead of IPL 2023; Check details

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 14 under Rs 40000 Grab latest Apple smartphone during Navratri Flipkart sale gcw

    iPhone 14 under Rs 40,000? Grab latest Apple smartphone during Navratri Flipkart sale

    CONFIRMED OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India to launch on April 4 here is what we know gcw

    CONFIRMED! OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India to launch on April 4

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G A34 5G special commerce sale begin Know all about the smartphones gcw

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, A34 5G 'special commerce sale' begin; Know all about smartphones

    What makes Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds special different from Nothing Ear 1 gcw

    What makes Nothing Ear (2) TWS earbuds special?

    Redmi Note 12 confirmed to launch on March 30 some specifications announced gcw

    Redmi Note 12 confirmed to launch on March 30; some specifications announced

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Gandhi reacts after Rahul Gandhi disqualified, mentions THESE names AJR

    Priyanka Gandhi reacts after Rahul Gandhi disqualified, mentions THESE names

    Ramadan Mubarak 2023: From Hina Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, 6 celebrities who performed Umrah vma

    Ramadan Mubarak 2023: From Hina Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, 6 celebrities who performed Umrah

    IPL 2023: Fans await Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth reunion in commentary box 15 years after infamous slap-gate-ayh

    IPL 2023: Fans await Harbhajan, Sreesanth's reunion in commentary box 15 years after infamous slap-gate

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Caught Out' and 'The Night Agent' is a must-watch snt

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri tells you why 'Caught Out' and 'The Night Agent' is a must-watch

    Ramadan Mubarak UAE astronaut shares beautiful nighttime scenery begins holy month from ISS gcw

    'Ramadan Mubarak...' UAE astronaut shares 'beautiful nighttime scenery', begins holy month from ISS

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon