Asus ROG Phone 7 launching on April 13; Here's what you can expect

The launch of the Asus ROG Phone 7 has been scheduled for the following month, and it appears that the company will roll out the new ROG gaming phone simultaneously in several nations. The Asus ROG line has changed over the last several years, but it still keeps the gaming community at the centre of its products' design. The hardware for the Asus ROG Phone 7 is undoubtedly going to get much improved, and it probably has additional gaming choices.

According to the company's social media teasers, the new ROG Phone will be available in Taipei, Europe, the US, and India when it launches on April 13. On 13th, at 8:30 IST, the launch ceremony will be broadcast live online. The ROG Phone usually enters the Indian market later than usual, but this year Asus may have different ideas.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, seen in other high-end smartphones arriving this year, is eagerly anticipated for the ROG 7. This time around, the smartphone may possibly come in an 18GB RAM configuration.

The smartphone comes with Asus' ROG UI, which is based on Android 13 according to rumours. Expect the ROG 7's top edition to contain up to 512GB of storage and a non-expandable slot. According to reports, the ROG 7 will include a 165Hz AMOLED display similar to its predecessor and a large 6000mAh battery with 65W cable charging capabilities. Since the ROG series is geared towards gamers, we don't anticipate any significant upgrades to the ROG Phone 7's cameras this year. According to rumors, the phone would include a triple camera system with a 64MP main sensor on the back.

Regarding price, the Asus ROG Phone 7 shouldn't cost more than Rs 60,000 in the market, giving the business a chance to compete with already-released 5G smartphones like the iQOO 11 and OnePlus 11.

