    WhatsApp rolls out new feature, you can schedule calls for group chat; Know how to use it

    With this feature, users could plan and automatically notify all other participants about new upcoming group calls. After scheduling a group call, an event will automatically be added to the group chat, and who decided to join the call will be notified 15 minutes before the group call starts.

    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    The widely used instant messaging service WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is apparently introducing a function that allows users to schedule calls in group conversations. By using this function, users may schedule new scheduled group calls and instantly alert all other participants.

    According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, "the feature was in development in the previous announcement but, thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.17.7 update, which is available on the Google Play Store, some beta testers may finally experiment with the ability to schedule group calls."

    Some users may be able to plan group calls inside their groups, according to the report. Simply hit the call button to check if the function is available for your account. Along with the planned call date, users may select the call subject.

    You may choose whether you want a voice or video group call in addition to that. After a group call is scheduled, an event is instantly posted to the group chat, and anybody who chooses to participate in the call is informed 15 minutes before the session begins.

    The report suggested that scheduling calls within group chats offers several significant advantages. A planned group call, according to the article, enhances the process of organising and organising talks. Users can choose a certain time that works for everyone rather than exchanging back and forth messages to choose an appropriate time. Additionally, it guarantees that everyone is available and lowers the possibility of missed or delayed calls.

    Some fortunate beta testers who install the most recent versions of WhatsApp beta for Android have access to the feature that enables users to plan calls in their group conversations, and it will be made accessible to even more people over the next several weeks.

