Netflix launches virtual Game Controller app; you will be able to play games on TV soon

The Netflix Game Controller app allows users to play Netflix games on their TV using their phone or mobile device, expanding the company's cloud gaming offerings and attracting more subscribers.

Netflix already lets users download ad-free games on Android and iOS-running phones and tablets. The organisation has previously stated that it wants Netflix games to be accessible across "all devices." The business has covertly released a Netflix Game Controller app for iOS ahead of the formal debut of Netflix games on TV. Later, it's anticipated that Android phones will get it as well.

The app is available to download for free on the Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads. The Netflix Game Controller software is simply a virtual joystick to play Netflix games on TV, as the name implies. According to the app's App Store page, iOS 15 or iPadOS 15 and later are required as a minimum. The summary reads:

"Coming to Netflix shortly. Utilise the Netflix Game Controller to play games on your TV. You may use your phone or other mobile device to play games on Netflix using this Game Controller app, which connects to your TV."

Netflix has been providing cloud gaming services since 2021, however the majority of the games are designed for smartphones with low-end hardware. Netflix has been quite upfront about opening up access to its content to a wider audience. Since there are no commercials in the games, all you need is a Netflix membership to play them. The dominant streaming service has stepped up its marketing efforts by promoting additional cloud games. Laya's Horizon, World of Goo Remastered, and Spooky Oxenfree II: Lost Signals are just a few of the recent releases.

To increase its subscriber base, the corporation has recently made radical changes. Netflix has begun extending its ban on password sharing to additional nations, including India. Despite some early disappointments, Netflix thinks the decision will pay off in the long run. Cloud games will be among the company's new content when more users jump on board. Since the firm does not provide the option of live sports streaming, as streaming giants like Apple and Disney do, gaming might potentially be a major draw.

