    iPhone 15 series: USB Type-C connectors images leaked ahead of launch, may feature Action Button

    The Cupertino company is yet to confirm whether the iPhone 15 series would feature the connector in compliance with EU regulations. Apple is tipped to replace the mute switch with an 'Action' button similar to the one introduced on the Apple Watch Ultra.

    First Published Aug 9, 2023, 3:59 PM IST

    iPhone 15 series — comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — is tipped to debut next month. The company's proprietary Lightning connector is anticipated to be replaced by a USB Type-C port on Apple's upcoming iPhone models. The Cupertino business has not yet stated if the connection will be included in the iPhone 15 series in accordance with EU laws. Now, leaked photographs suggest that Apple's next iPhone models will have USB Type-C connections. The iPhone 15 Pro Max's leaked cover photos also support reports that Apple will give the Pro versions a new Action button.

    According to various leaked pictures, the USB Type-C connection parts will debut on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The connection for the iPhone 15 Pro is not shown in the photographs that have leaked. It is important to note that there is no way to verify that these photographs are real and that neither users have given credit to the original creator of the component images.

    Also Read | Apple testing M3 Max MacBook Pro chip with 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU: Report

    In order to comply with EU regulations, Apple previously stated that it would provide future phones with the same charging port as current Android smartphones. However, the company did not specify whether it would do so with the iPhone 15 series, which is anticipated to be unveiled in September. The contemporary connection is reportedly a feature of the phones, although only Made for iPhone (MFi) approved accessories will operate fully.

    The famous mute switch on Apple's iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models is expected to be replaced this year with a "Action" button that can be programmed to carry out particular functions, start Shortcuts, and activate particular accessibility features. Last year, the Apple Watch Ultra was the first device from the company to feature the dedicated button.

    Also Read | Moto Razr 40 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 put through folding test; Know who won it (WATCH)

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2023, 3:59 PM IST
