The accused, Parvaiz and Bashir Jothar, provided logistical support to three Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. They sheltered the terrorists before the attack, where tourists were targeted based on religious identity.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two men for sheltering terrorists involved in the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent tourists and injured 16 others, a press release said. The two men were identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote in Pahalgam and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park in Pahalgam. According to the press release, the accused have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack, as per NIA investigations. The two men had allegedly provided food, shelter and logistical support to the terrorists, who selectively killed the tourists on the basis of their religious identity, making it one of the most gruesome terrorist attacks ever. The NIA has arrested the duo under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Further investigation is underway.

What happened after Pahalgam terror attack?

India had successfully launched 'Operation Sindoor' in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror hideouts, four in Pakistan and the other five in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, of banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. In a series of strategic decisions, India cornered the Pakistani government by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960 and immediately closing the integrated check post at the Attari border.

Moreover, India revoked permissions for Pakistani nationals to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) while the Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission, located in New Delhi, were declared "Persona Non Grata." The government also decided to reduce the overall strength of the High Commissions to 30 from the present 55.