Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    WhatsApp rival Signal is now testing usernames so you can avoid sharing your phone number

    Signal is publicly testing letting users add usernames to their accounts so they don’t have to share their phone number to connect via the encrypted messaging service. A screenshot of the feature posted on X says Signal users will be able to share their usernames using a unique QR code or link.

    WhatsApp rival Signal is now testing usernames so you can avoid sharing your phone number gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 10, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

     

    Signal, an encrypted messaging software that competes with WhatsApp, is testing public account usernames in an effort to remove the requirement that users provide their phone numbers in order to use the service. To connect, new Signal users now need to give out their phone numbers to other people.

    Signal VP of engineering Jim O’Leary took to micro-blogging platform X (previously called Twitter), saying, “Signal is testing username feature. This would mean that you would not have to provide your phone number to people you want to contact. You will be able to set your phone number as private and not share it.”

    Even while users must still provide a phone number when setting up their account, the new way makes communication even more private and safe by not sharing the information with other users.

    Also Read | WhatsApp rolls out 'Protect IP' address feature: Here's how you can enable it

    After installing the latest release, Signal users may connect with people without providing their phone number by sharing their usernames via links or QR codes. In the app's Settings, under Privacy > Phone number > Who may locate my number, users can also turn off phone number discovery.

    "Using the pre-beta build on desktop and iOS today requires some technical knowhow involving code compiling, more information about which can be found in the Signal forums,” media reported.

    WhatsApp, a competitor of Signal, is also testing a comparable functionality at the moment. Users will be able to set up usernames for their accounts rather than cell numbers thanks to the new functionality.

    The settings menu located under the profile area will provide users with access to the new functionality. Users will now have the opportunity to select a handle that best reflects their tastes thanks to the addition of the username function.  The new feature is also expected to enhance the security as well as the privacy of the users.

    Also Read | iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone 14 design and iPhone 15-like 48MP camera: Report

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why do we celebrate World Science Day? Understanding significance and importance vkp

    Why do we celebrate World Science Day? Understanding significance and importance

    iOS 17 2 update Apple to bring new feature to iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 15 Pro Max series gcw

    iOS 17.2 update: Apple to bring new feature to iPhone 15 Pro series

    iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone 14 design and iPhone 15 like 48MP camera Report gcw

    iPhone SE 4 to have iPhone 14 design and iPhone 15-like 48MP camera: Report

    Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera Snapdragon 680 SoC launched Check features price more gcw

    Vivo Y27s with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 680 SoC launched; Check features, price & more

    WhatsApp rolls out Protect IP address feature Here is how you can enable it gcw

    WhatsApp rolls out 'Protect IP' address feature: Here's how you can enable it

    Recent Stories

    Why do we celebrate World Science Day? Understanding significance and importance vkp

    Why do we celebrate World Science Day? Understanding significance and importance

    Koffee With Karan 8: Salman Khan to grace 'Kouch' for season finale? Here's what we know ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Salman Khan to grace 'Kouch' for season finale? Here's what we know

    Switzerland to Norway: 7 European countries you should visit in Winter ATG

    Switzerland to Norway: 7 European countries you should visit in Winter

    Subhash Ghai drops 'unseen' snap of Katrina Kaif from the Ramesh Taurani-hosted Diwali party - SEE PHOTO vma

    Subhash Ghai drops 'unseen' snap of Katrina Kaif from the Ramesh Taurani-hosted Diwali party - SEE PHOTO

    CJI inaugurates 'Mitti Cafe' managed by specially-abled in Supreme Court; heartwarming videos go viral snt

    CJI inaugurates 'Mitti Cafe' managed by specially-abled in Supreme Court; heartwarming videos go viral

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon