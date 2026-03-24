Karnataka bans WhatsApp homework in schools, requiring students to use diaries. KSCPCR urges face-to-face teaching, limits screen time, and mandates parental consent for sharing kids’ photos or videos online.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has put its foot down. It has ordered the state's Education Department to ban schools from giving homework on WhatsApp.

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The commission is worried that too much social media and screen time is messing with kids' mental and physical health. This move is a big step to protect schoolchildren.

Time to End WhatsApp Homework

After the pandemic, it became a normal thing for schools to send homework and announcements on WhatsApp. But the KSCPCR says this is just making kids addicted to their phones. They've written a letter to the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department, making it clear that mobiles or WhatsApp can't be the main way to give homework anymore.

Back to Basics: The School Diary

The rule is simple: every student must write down their homework in a school diary. The commission wants teachers to stick to diaries, textbooks, and face-to-face teaching. WhatsApp groups should only be for emergencies or general school updates, not for daily homework.

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Digital Safety and Sharing Photos

The commission also noticed that schools are using kids' photos and videos on social media for their own promotion. Now, they've made a strict rule: schools must get 'prior written permission' from parents before posting any photo or video online. They've also recommended a complete ban on sharing children's personal videos in WhatsApp groups.

Awareness at Parent-Teacher Meetings

During parent-teacher meetings, schools now have to talk about more than just marks. They must educate parents about the bad effects of too much 'screen time'. The KSCPCR has asked schools to hold special sessions on digital safety and child rights.

Strict Action for Rule-Breakers

The responsibility to make sure these rules are followed falls on the District and Taluk level education officers. They have to do regular checks. If any school is caught breaking these rules and turning kids into 'digital slaves', the commission has ordered strict action against them. The Education Department also has to send a report back to the commission on what action they've taken.

If these new rules are properly followed, it could really help kids take a break from their phones and focus on learning the old-fashioned way.

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