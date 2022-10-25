Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp down: Meta says India very critical market; most testing of new product features happen here

    WhatsApp's services across many parts of India were disrupted on Tuesday as thousands of users were unable to send or receive messages on the Meta-owned platform.

    WhatsApp down: Meta says India very critical market; most testing of new product features happen here snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    At a time when WhatsApp faced service disruption, a top company official stated that India is the most significant country for its parent company Meta in terms of all the new features not just on the messaging app but also on Facebook and Instagram.

    According to Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships for Facebook India, "Meta has also created a wonderful chance for various companies and millions of creators to express their creativity and build audiences in India."

    Also read: WhatsApp services restored after nearly 2 hours, IT ministry seeks report from Meta

    "India is a very critical market for our platforms from multiple dimensions. A lot of new product learning and incubation is done here, and 'Reels' is an example of that... this is the market where we have done the most amount of testing of new product features. India is the most significant market where the focus is for all the new things that we are doing across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp," he told PTI. 

    Chopra was speaking on the sidelines of Meta's annual 'Creator Day', which was recently held for the first time in Kolkata. The event celebrates creators and gives them a chance to create, collaborate and learn from each other, he said. 

    Chopra said 'Reels' (short-from videos), which was launched two years back, has gained massive popularity in India, including tier-2 and tier-3 cities. 

    "India is the lighthouse country for 'Reels' for Meta globally. As per a new research report, around 200 million people are spending about 45 mins per day on short-form videos, and this figure is estimated to go up to 600 million people. Reels is helping creators express their creativity, passion, and build audiences and followers that relate with them through the content," he said. 

    WhatsApp down: Meta says India very critical market; most testing of new product features happen here snt

    The official said that short-form videos have also become a potent medium for brands to promote their products on Facebook and Instagram. 'Reels' provide a different and authentic voice for brands to engage with users, he said.

    "Digital advertising is a highly performing means for brands (large and small). It's an efficient way to grow... In India, more than 50 per cent of the followers for the businesses that are on Instagram are coming from tier-2 and tier-3 cities; so a company can reach out to these markets by being on Instagram and Facebook," Chopra said. 

    He also said that a lot of music trends have been happening through short-form videos, as artistes make use of the '1 Minute Music' format on Instagram to get "tremendous" distribution.

    "We believe that cricket, Bollywood and music define a lot of culture in India. So, we continue to invest closely with partners who create these IPs (intellectual property)," he said. 

    Also read: WhatsApp outage: Meta trying to fix 'as soon as possible'; crash sparks meme fest on Twitter

    Meta had recently announced a partnership with the ICC that would enable people to watch the best match moments and highlights of the Men's T20 World Cup through clips on 'Reels' on Instagram and Facebook. 

    On fake profiles and the spread of misinformation on Meta platforms, Chopra said the tech conglomerate takes constant measures to rein in such menace. 

    "Putting a check on fake profiles and spread of misinformation is a constant area of investment for us. We are proactively taking down millions of fake accounts, and have a large organisation that ensures we are responding appropriately to complaints. We also help users become more secure about their own accounts through new security features," he said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp has crashed

    WhatsApp services restored after nearly 2 hours, IT ministry seeks report from Meta

    WhatsApp outage Messaging app down in India users complain of disruption gcw

    WhatsApp outage: Meta trying to fix 'as soon as possible'; crash sparks meme fest on Twitter

    Apple CEO praises Diwali photo shot on iPhone by Mumbai photographer See picture here gcw

    'Beautifully captures...': Apple CEO praises Diwali photo shot on iPhone by Mumbai photographer; See pic

    Motorola reveals rollable phone concept that extends from the top gcw

    Motorola reveals rollable phone concept that extends from the top

    India heaviest rocket LVM3 deploys 36 OneWeb satellites, new milestone for ISRO

    India's heaviest rocket LVM3 deploys 36 OneWeb satellites, new milestone for ISRO

    Recent Stories

    ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 released for CA Inter final exams Know how to download gcw

    ICAI CA November admit card 2022 released for CA Inter, final exams; Know how to download

    AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here - adt

    AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here

    Arunachal Pradesh market fire: At least 700 shops reduced to ashes AJR

    Arunachal Pradesh market fire: At least 700 shops reduced to ashes

    Solar Eclipse 2022 5 tips to capture Surya Grahan with your phone gcw

    Solar Eclipse 2022: 5 tips to capture Surya Grahan with your phone

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: To hell with the spirit of the game - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up-ayh

    'To hell with the spirit of the game' - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon