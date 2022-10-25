Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp outage: Meta trying to fix 'as soon as possible'; crash sparks meme fest on Twitter

    Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages across the globe, has shown a sharp spike in the number of users reporting WhatsApp’s outage. It is reporting a major spike with over the 6000 reports online. Users are complaining that their messages are not getting delivered. 

    WhatsApp outage Messaging app down in India users complain of disruption
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 1:03 PM IST

    Services of Meta-owned WhatsApp have reportedly suffered partial disruption. Meta acknowledged the outage. In a statement, Meta -- WhatsApp's parent company -- said it is aware that some people have not been able to send messages and that it is working to restore the messaging app. "We are looking to restore the services as soon as possible," the statement added.

    For numerous users, WhatsApp appears to be unavailable. On Twitter, several users have reported problems as they are unable to access the messaging service. Users may launch the app at the time this post is being written, but they cannot send messages or media assets. 

    Also Read | WhatsApp crashes; Meta says trying to fix issue 'as soon as possible'

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 1:35 PM IST
