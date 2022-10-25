Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp services restored after nearly 2 hours, IT ministry seeks report from Meta

    WhatsApp has nearly 500 million users in India alone. Cyber experts have said that WhatsApp's inability to fix this issue urgently is a disaster of sorts for Meta and poses serious questions about its reliability.

    WhatsApp has crashed
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 1:07 PM IST

    WhatsApp services were restored after being down since two hours on Tuesday.  According to reports, the outage first hit WhatsApp's group messaging and then expanded into direct messaging. India's information and technology ministry has sought a report from Meta -- WhatsApp's parent company -- to understand what caused the outage.

    Meta acknowledged the outage. In a statement, Meta said it is aware that some people have not been able to send messages and that it is working to restore the messaging app. We are looking to restore the services as soon as possible, the statement added. Services were restored nearly two hours later.

    Earlier, the Down Detector website reported over 50,000 complaints of WhatsApp service disruption. Users complained of not being able to send or receive messages on the messaging app. According to WhatsApp, 5.5 billion unencrypted SMS are sent daily via the platform. Even the WhatsApp Web service -- the message service for desktops -- is also not working.

    The WhatsApp disruption saw Twitter getting flooded with memes by WhatsApp users. In fact, the hashtag -- WhatsApp Down -- is the top trend on Twitter. Check out some of them here

    According to experts, outages are generally fixed in about 15-20 minutes. Considering that WhatsApp's services were down for nearly two hours, experts believe that the platform may have suffered a cyber attack of sorts. Experts say that big tech companies generally have backup servers that reboot the system during a service disruption. 

    To recall, WhatsApp claimed in May 2019 that it stopped a highly sophisticated cyber attack that exploited the platform's video calling system in order to send malware to the mobile devices of a number of WhatsApp users. The cyber attack did not require targeted users to answer the calls they received. The platform then reportedly rolled out new protections to our systems and issued an update to WhatsApp to help keep people safe. 

    WhatsApp has nearly 500 million users in India alone. Cyber experts have said that WhatsApp's inability to fix this issue urgently is a disaster of sorts for Meta and poses serious questions about its reliability. It could push users to adopt other platforms like Telegram. Of late, many Indian users had been complaining of brands spamming their messengers and accused Meta of sharing their details with the advertisers to earn profit.

    Last Updated Oct 25, 2022, 2:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp outage Messaging app down in India users complain of disruption gcw

    WhatsApp outage: Meta trying to fix 'as soon as possible'; crash sparks meme fest on Twitter

    Apple CEO praises Diwali photo shot on iPhone by Mumbai photographer See picture here gcw

    'Beautifully captures...': Apple CEO praises Diwali photo shot on iPhone by Mumbai photographer; See pic

    Motorola reveals rollable phone concept that extends from the top gcw

    Motorola reveals rollable phone concept that extends from the top

    India heaviest rocket LVM3 deploys 36 OneWeb satellites, new milestone for ISRO

    India's heaviest rocket LVM3 deploys 36 OneWeb satellites, new milestone for ISRO

    Apple Watch detects rare cancer saves life of a 12 year old girl Report gcw

    Apple Watch detects rare cancer, saves life of a 12-year-old girl: Report

    Recent Stories

    ICAI CA November Admit Card 2022 released for CA Inter final exams Know how to download gcw

    ICAI CA November admit card 2022 released for CA Inter, final exams; Know how to download

    AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here - adt

    AISSEE 2023: Registrations process begins today; know important details, fees, process here

    Arunachal Pradesh market fire: At least 700 shops reduced to ashes AJR

    Arunachal Pradesh market fire: At least 700 shops reduced to ashes

    Solar Eclipse 2022 5 tips to capture Surya Grahan with your phone gcw

    Solar Eclipse 2022: 5 tips to capture Surya Grahan with your phone

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: To hell with the spirit of the game - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up-ayh

    'To hell with the spirit of the game' - Hardik Pandya on running out non-striker for backing up

    Recent Videos

    Diwali 2022 PM Modi joins special sing along with Army Jawans at Kargil watch gcw

    Diwali 2022: PM Modi joins special sing-along with Army Jawans at Kargil

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK, India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli is the best, for sure - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs PAK: 'Virat Kohli is the best, for sure' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Viral video: Karnataka minister slaps woman pleading for land

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon