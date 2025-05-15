Vivo has launched the V50 Elite Edition in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, a large battery, and an enhanced camera system co-engineered with ZEISS. Available from May 15th via Flipkart and other retailers.

Vivo has officially introduced the V50 Elite Edition in India. The gadget, described as an updated iteration of the V50 series, features a large battery, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU, and an improved camera system co-engineered with ZEISS. It will be available via Flipkart and other retail channel partners from May 15. Customers will receive a charging cord, adapter, protective case, and Vivo TWS 3e Dark Indigo.

The gadget has Diamond Shield Glass and IP68/IP69 classifications, indicating that it is both drop and water resistant. Here is all you need to know about the Vivo V50 Elite edition's pricing, specifications, and deals.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition: Features and specifications

A 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 4,500 nits is included with the Vivo V50 Elite model. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset powers the gadget. Up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM are included with the device. A 6,000 mAh battery with 90W rapid charging powers the Vivo V50 Elite model. It is powered by Funtouch OS 15, which is based on Android 15, and will receive OS upgrades for years to come.

AI-powered features on the phone include AI Eraser 2.0 for picture editing, AI SuperLink for better signal quality, AI Screen Translation, and AI Live Call Translation.

A 50 MP ZEISS All-Main Camera with OIS, Ultra-Wide, and Group Selfie is included with the gadget. It has seven ZEISS portrait styles, ZEISS Multifocal Portraits (23mm, 35mm, and 50mm), and a Wedding Style Portrait Studio that is only available in India.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition: Price and offers

The Vivo V50 Elite Edition will be available for Rs 41,999. Customers who use HDFC, SBI, or Axis Bank cards can receive up to 3,000 immediate bank discounts, as well as a Rs 3,000 exchange incentive. The gadget comes with up to 6 months of free EMI.