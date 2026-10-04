Strong hybrid technology is finally entering the compact SUV space in the Indian market. Automakers will soon launch hybrid versions of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and a brand-new Honda model. These upcoming cars will completely change the game for buyers.

Hybrid cars are slowly finding a solid fan base in the Indian auto market. Buyers currently get strong hybrid technology only in bigger and pricier models like the Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, and Invicto. But automakers will soon change this trend. Many car companies are now planning to bring strong hybrid technology into the compact SUV segment. You will see several new hybrid models hitting the roads in the coming years. Car manufacturers have already confirmed a few models, while we only have industry reports for the rest.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid

The Fronx will likely become the first sub-4 meter SUV to feature Maruti Suzuki's in-house strong hybrid technology. Reports suggest the company is already testing this new tech. The hybrid system will pair an electric motor and a battery pack with the new 1.2-liter Z-series 3-cylinder petrol engine. The current Fronx only gets a mild hybrid setup. But the new strong hybrid system will allow the car to run purely on electric power for short distances. Maruti Suzuki will likely introduce this hybrid system during the next-generation update of the Fronx.

Kia Sonet Hybrid

Kia will likely bring the next-generation version of its popular compact SUV, the Sonet, to India by 2027. The company will build the new Sonet on its updated K1 platform. But the hybrid powertrain will be the biggest highlight of this new car. Kia previously confirmed its plan to introduce hybrid technology for the Sonet in India. The brand might launch this technology around 2028 or 2029. The company has not shared exact details about the engine, electric motor, or battery capacity yet. Reports indicate the hybrid variant will launch only after the regular next-gen Sonet hits the market.

Honda's New Compact SUV

Honda is also gearing up to re-enter the sub-4 meter SUV segment in India. The company has confirmed it will launch a brand-new compact SUV specifically for the Indian market by 2028. This new Honda SUV will directly compete with popular cars like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV 3XO. Honda has not revealed the powertrain details yet. However, reports suggest the company is actively considering a hybrid powertrain alongside the standard petrol engine. Honda will develop this SUV keeping the specific demands of Indian buyers in mind.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hybrid

Toyota might also add hybrid technology to its compact SUV, the Urban Cruiser, in the near future. Reports claim Toyota will likely borrow the strong hybrid system based on Maruti Suzuki's upcoming Z-series engine. However, Toyota has not given any official confirmation regarding this hybrid version yet. Industry insiders expect this new hybrid SUV to launch by 2027. Car buyers in the compact SUV segment are now focusing heavily on fuel efficiency and lower emissions. These upcoming hybrid models will definitely create a massive shift in the Indian auto market.