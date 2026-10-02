Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh: Swift to Brezza, Check Out These 5 Budget-Friendly Cars
The top 5 cars under Rs 10 lakhs in India offer great mileage, solid safety, and modern features at a budget price. We break down this list of affordable cars for you right here.
Top 5 Cars Under Rs 10 Lakhs
Middle-class Indian buyers finally have great options to fulfill their dream of owning a car. The automobile market currently offers a fantastic list of the top 5 cars under Rs 10 lakhs. These cars pack high mileage, modern tech, and world-class safety features at a low price. Let us look at the top 5 cars available under Rs 10 lakhs.
1. Maruti Suzuki Swift
India's all-time favourite hatchback, the Swift, rocks the market with a new generation engine and a sporty look. The upgraded Z-series engine delivers excellent mileage. The starting price sits at Rs 6.49 lakhs. Middle-class families will find this a highly fuel-efficient choice.
2. Tata Punch
Tata Punch stands as one of India's safest micro SUVs. The car scored a full 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The makers designed it with a bold look to handle rough Indian roads perfectly. The starting price is Rs 6.13 lakhs. Buyers who prioritize family safety pick this as their top choice.
3. Hyundai Exter
Hyundai Exter entered the market as a direct rival to the Tata Punch. The car attracts customers with its premium cabin and modern features. The company provides a voice-enabled sunroof, a dash camera, and 6 airbags as standard features. The price starts at Rs 6.13 lakhs.
4. Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the perfect choice if you want a complete compact SUV under Rs 10 lakhs. The powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine, spacious seats, and sunroof make long highway trips very comfortable. The starting price stands at Rs 8.34 lakhs.
5. Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger easily wins over young buyers who want a turbo engine and a sporty look on a budget. The large boot space and premium dashboard act as its biggest strengths. The price starts at Rs 6 lakhs.
Customers looking for high safety and modern features on a budget will definitely find these 5 cars the best and most profitable investment this year.
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