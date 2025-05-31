Tinder is testing a new premium feature that allows users to filter potential matches by height. This feature, currently in the testing phase, adds another layer to the app's existing filtering options.

Tinder may be handing love a measuring tape, but love itself may be blind. According to reports, the dating app is developing a feature that might soon allow users to choose their preferred height for possible matches. It appears that the function will only be accessible to app users who have paid for it. A Reddit user initially noticed this feature, which is presently undergoing testing, and uploaded a screenshot of it.

According to the screenshot, Tinder subscribers may match with persons of any height or specify a preferred height for their possible spouse. The function is located in the settings' "Premium Discovery" area, which also contains other elements like how many photographs they have contributed, whether or not they have a bio, whether you are searching for any particular hobbies, etc. In essence, these premium discovery factors—some of which are only available to paying users—add a layer of filtering to the profiles that are displayed to you.

With the addition of the height feature, you will see more profiles of people who fit that description, for example, if you choose that you are especially looking for someone who is taller than 5'4".

Phil Price Fry, Tinder's VP of communications, told TechCrunch, "We're always listening to what matters most to our Tinder users – and testing the paid height preference is a great example of how we're building with urgency, clarity, and focus."

Such a feature, according to Tinder, would encourage more "intentional" connections on the dating app. It further said, “Every choice we make with our new product is guided by certain principles, and this one speaks directly to a number of them: prioritizing user outcomes, moving rapidly, and learning quickly. Every test teaches us how to provide more intelligent, pertinent experiences and advance the category, even if it doesn't end up being a permanent feature."