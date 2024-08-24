Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tinder Trap: Mumbai man loses Rs 61,000 on scam date; Here's HOW

     A viral social media post has exposed a scam in which women hired by Mumbai nightclubs, including The Godfather Club, lure men from dating apps to the venues, order expensive items, and then leave, leaving the men with exorbitant bills and facing intimidation from club staff.

    A familiar tactic employed by scammers involves matching with unsuspecting individuals on dating apps, luring them to upscale restaurants, and leaving them with a staggering bill that's capable of causing financial ruin. This deceitful approach, known as "scam dates," has ensnared numerous victims.

    A recent incident at The Godfather Club in Mumbai's Andheri West has brought attention to a fraudulent dating scam, prompting an investigation. A viral social media post by activist Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj has exposed the exploitative scheme, revealing how multiple men have been financially drained and humiliated by the scam.

    As described in Bhardwaj's post, the scam unfolds on popular dating platforms like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge, and OKCupid, where men are matched with women who swiftly suggest meeting in person. The suggested meeting spot is often The Godfather Club or a nearby similar venue. Upon arrival, the women allegedly order pricey items like premium liquor or hookah, which are not listed on the menu. Unwittingly, the men agree to pay, falling into a financial trap set by the scammers.

    Victims of the scam are left reeling after the women suddenly vanish, claiming an emergency, and leaving them with an exorbitant bill. The amounts are staggering, with receipts shared by Bhardwaj showing totals ranging from Rs 23,000 to Rs 61,000. When the men object or decline to pay, they are allegedly intimidated by the club's staff or bouncers, who use fear and embarrassment to coerce them into settling the whopping bill.

    The Godfather Club is just the tip of the iceberg, as Bhardwaj's post suggests a larger web of Mumbai nightclubs involved in similar scams. These clubs employ PR representatives who recruit women to pose as potential dates on dating apps, enticing men into pricey and threatening situations, as part of a coordinated effort to exploit unsuspecting victims.
     

