Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Samsung's Bixby will be able to take calls on your behalf; Here's why you should try it

    Samsung has started rolling out the Bixby Text Call feature in India to selected devices. The Bixby Text Call feature allows users to use the assistant to answer the calls. Here’s everything you need to know about the Bixby Text Call feature and eligible devices.
     

    Samsung Bixby will be able to take calls on your behalf Here is why you should try it gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2023, 2:17 PM IST

    Samsung's Bixby, the smart assistant, can now help you answer calls without speaking. Bixby Text Call is a new function that was unveiled earlier this year and is currently accessible in India. It functions to convert incoming voice calls into text conversations. Regretfully, it isn't functional for placing outgoing calls.

    When Bixby Text Call is enabled, a new button will show up next to the standard answer button on the screen of incoming calls. You now have the option to switch between a voice call and a text conversation with this new button. When you start a text call, you will see the caller's words displayed as text bubbles, just like in a messaging app. You can respond by typing your messages or using prewritten responses, and Bixby will convert them into speech.

    Also Read | Flipkart sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 20,400? Check details

    One cool feature of text calls is that the conversation is saved, and you can access it later from the Recent calls screen. This can be handy if you want to go back and review what was said during the call.

    Bixby Text Call's primary advantage is that it lets you answer calls when you're unable to talk or would rather not speak out. Thus, this function may be really helpful whether you're at a conference, in a quiet environment, or just don't want to converse on the phone.

    You can use the guidelines in the source link to activate Bixby Text Call on your Samsung phone. Thus, feel free to activate Bixby for text calls on any Samsung phone that you think could be compatible with this function.

     

    Also Read | OnePlus Diwali sale: Check out amazing discounts on OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus 11R & more

    You must have one of the following Samsung phones in order to utilise Bixby Text Call: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S231 Ultra, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A54, Galaxy A52s 5G, Galaxy A82 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20+, Galaxy A71 5G, or Galaxy A51 5G.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023 Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 20400 Check details gcw

    Flipkart sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 20,400? Check details

    X introduces ChatGPT rival Grok says it can answer spicy questions rejected by other AI gcw

    X introduces ChatGPT rival Grok, says 'it can answer spicy questions rejected by other AI'

    Vivo X100 Pro full specifications colours price leaked ahead of November 13 launch gcw

    Vivo X100 Pro full specifications, colours, price leaked ahead of November 13 launch

    You sneak into countries Apple employee reportedly fired over anti-Semitic Instagram post gcw

    'You sneak into countries...': Apple employee reportedly fired over anti-Semitic Instagram post

    Reliance Jio launches JioMotive for cars in India at Rs 4999 Check features how to install more gcw

    Reliance Jio launches JioMotive for cars in India at Rs 4,999; Check features, how to install & more

    Recent Stories

    Deepfake detection: How to identify manipulated videos and images SHG

    Deepfake detection: How to identify manipulated videos and images

    Diwali 2023: USA to Canada to UK-10 countries where people celebrate Deepavali RBA

    Diwali 2023: USA to Canada to UK-10 countries where people celebrate Deepavali

    Jerusalem to Isfahan: 7 places to visit in West Asia ATG

    Jerusalem to Isfahan: 7 places to visit in West Asia

    Zeenat Aman reveals battle with eye condition 'Ptosis,' says that it "narrowed her work opportunities ..." SHG

    Zeenat Aman reveals battle with eye condition 'Ptosis,' says that it "narrowed her work opportunities ..."

    Kerala: Migrant worker's death turns out to be murder in Wayanad; co-worker arrested rkn

    Kerala: Migrant worker's death turns out to be murder in Wayanad; co-worker arrested

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon