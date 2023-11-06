Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Flipkart sale 2023: Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 20,400? Check details

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 but you can get the iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 20,400 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off. The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available in five colour options - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red.

    Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2023 Apple iPhone 14 Plus available for Rs 20400 Check details gcw
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus is receiving a phenomenal response from buyers in the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale as it is available at the lowest price ever.  There are five colour possibilities for the Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Red.

    It has a Super Retina XDR display that measures 6.7 inches. The upgraded A15 Bionic processor, which powers the Apple iPhone 13 Pro models, powers the smartphone. With regard to photography, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus has two rear cameras: a 12MP primary sensor and an ultra-wide sensor. Apple states that the iPhone 14 Plus can run on a single charge for up to 26 hours and is capable of 5G. 

    

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 89,900 but you can get the iPhone 14 Plus at just Rs 20,400 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale after Rs 43,500 off.

    After being discounted by Rs 15,901, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now available on Flipkart for Rs 63,999. Additionally, customers who use SBI credit card EMI transactions can receive an immediate discount of Rs 1500. As a result, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is now only Rs 62,499 in price.

    In addition, shoppers who trade in their old smartphones will receive discounts of up to Rs 42,000. During the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, customers can get the Apple iPhone 14 Plus for only Rs 20,400, including all deals and bank discounts.

    

    Apple iPhone 14 Plus was sidelined by the buyers last year after it made its debut as the replacement of the mini model in the iPhone series.With a larger display and a stronger battery, the Apple iPhone 14 Plus has features identical to those of the Apple iPhone 14. The base edition of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus was initially available in India for Rs 89,900. However, with the release of the Apple iPhone 15 Plus, the firm reduced the price of the phone by an additional Rs 10,000.

    

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
    Video Icon