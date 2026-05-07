There's a lot of talk about AI and robots taking over our jobs. Now, a video from China has gone viral where a robot delivers food right to a woman's door. This has everyone wondering if our food delivery executives in India could be next.

Robots and Artificial Intelligence have already entered almost every field. Because of this, lakhs of people have already lost their jobs. Many big tech companies are now using AI instead of people, which has created a lot of anxiety for software engineering students. A recent report from Karnataka even stated that only 17 percent of software engineering students are able to find jobs.

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On one hand, we have this situation, and on the other, robots have already started serving food in hotels. Trials for this have even taken place in Bengaluru. But now, in a shocking development, a new fear has emerged: will robots also snatch the jobs of food delivery boys? A video posted by a young woman is the reason for this growing concern.

The Woman's Viral Video

Today, many people prefer to order food and eat at home. While older people might make the effort to go for a walk, many youngsters find it boring to go to a hotel and don't have the energy to cook at home. As a result, the number of people ordering in has shot up, and thousands now rely on food delivery for their livelihood. This video raises a serious question about their job security.

An Order from McDonald's

In the video, the woman explains that she had ordered food from McDonald's and a robot was going to deliver it. When she opened the door to see what it would be like, a robot was standing right in front of her. She entered an OTP and pressed a button, which opened a compartment containing her food. After taking her order, she gave a rating on the spot and said goodbye to the robot.

Coming to India Soon?

At the end of the video, the woman reveals that she is in China. However, we can't just relax thinking this is happening far away in China. This kind of technology spreads very quickly to all countries. So, it wouldn't be a surprise if it arrives in India soon. Watch the video here.