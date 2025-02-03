PlayStation Plus FREE games for February 2024 revealed – Don’t miss out!

February brings three exciting new games to PlayStation Plus: Pac-Man World Re-Pac, High on Life, and Payday 3. These diverse titles offer platforming, alien adventures, and heist action, available until March 3.

Starting on February 4, three new games will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers, making February an exciting month. This month's selection, which includes Pac-Man World Re-Pac, High on Life, and Payday 3, offers a variety of gaming experiences, including traditional platforming adventures, unusual alien warfare, and high-stakes heists.

Payday 3

In this cooperative first-person shooter, prepare for heart-pounding robbery action. In order to reenact the role of the notorious Payday Gang, players may form online teams with up to three pals. The group is enticed to come out of retirement to take on a risky new task years after their infamous adventures in Washington, D.C.

Also Read | GTA 6 launch date LEAKED? From price to narrative, here's what we can expect | WATCH trailer here

High on Life

In this sci-fi adventure, Squanch Games delivers its trademark chaos and humor. As a reluctant hero, players must protect Earth from an extraterrestrial drug gang. On an epic bounty-hunting adventure, they will encounter strange personalities, combat eccentric villains, and traverse colorful worlds with a crew of talking weapons.

Pac-Man World Re-Pac

Pac-Man races to save his companions who have been abducted and bring peace back to Ghost Island in this contemporary reimagining of the beloved platformer game. Players may take part in labyrinth adventures and puzzle-solving challenges with improved controls, updated graphics, and more game types, including the classic Pac-Man game.

These games will be accessible to PlayStation Plus subscribers until March 3.

Also Read | Scorpion to Raiden: Top 7 iconic Mortal Kombat characters that defined gaming history

Updates to Sony's PlayStation Plus service are scheduled to go live in January 2026. Although certain games may still be accessible on both systems, new monthly PS4 game additions may become less frequent as more users switch to the PS5. However, as long as their subscription is current, consumers who have previously claimed PS4 titles through the service will still be able to access them. This change demonstrates Sony's dedication to improving the PS5 experience while guaranteeing PlayStation Plus members will continue to reap the rewards.

Latest Videos