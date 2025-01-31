Scorpion to Raiden: Top 7 iconic Mortal Kombat characters that defined gaming history

From Scorpion's fiery breath to Sub-Zero's icy powers, this list explores the 7 most iconic Mortal Kombat characters. These fighters have captivated fans for years with their unique abilities and compelling stories, solidifying their place in fighting game history.

Scorpion to Raiden: Top 7 iconic Mortal Kombat characters that defined gaming history gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 12:45 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 12:45 PM IST

Since its launch in 1992, Mortal Kombat has produced some of the most recognizable fighting game characters ever. These characters, who range from Scorpion to Sub-Zero, have been competing in the Mortal Kombat tournament for many years. Selecting the finest of the best is difficult when there are so many outstanding personalities to pick from. However, we have made every effort to compile a list of the top 7 Mortal Kombat characters ever.

1. Scorpion

One of the original Mortal Kombat characters, Scorpion initially appeared in the 1992 original game. A strong fighter that surprises opponents with their famous teleport punch technique. In addition, he can blast fire from his lips and impale opponents with a kunai spear. Scorpion's amazing maneuvers and attitude make him a fan favorite. Although he is frequently portrayed as the antihero in Mortal Kombat games, he is really a decent man. He is an excellent character for novices because his moves are quite simple to perform.

2. Sub-Zero

Because of his combat prowess, distinct ice abilities, cool personality, and distinctive clothing, Sub-Zero has long been a favorite among fans. He was among the first characters to emerge in Mortal Kombat and has been a mainstay of the series for more than ten years. He has had several transformations throughout the years, such as becoming a cyborg, but he has consistently remained a top combatant.

3. Liu Kang

Liu Kang is regarded as one of the faces of the Mortal Kombat franchise for a reason, in addition to being one of the original Mortal Kombat champions and a generally kind person. He is without a doubt one of the greatest fighters in the world since he is a fantastic fighter with a fantastic move set that is both easy to learn and master and difficult enough to keep dedicated gamers entertained.

4. Johnny Cage

Due to his participation in Mortal Kombat, a competition where he is renowned for his exceptional martial arts abilities, Hollywood actor Johnny Cage has established a significant reputation in the martial arts community. Despite his arrogance, he has the confidence to follow through on his plans and the movements to support them. Raiden enlisted him to aid him in defending Earthrealm against the Outworld's armies.

5. Mileena

Mileena is considered to be one of the most formidable and lethal fighters in Mortal Kombat competitions. She deserves respect and should not be undervalued, even if she is one of the few female fighters in the series. She is a formidable force because to her speed and agility, and she possesses numerous strong techniques that may easily defeat her opponents.

6. Raiden

He is the everlasting God of Thunder and Earthrealm's guardian, making him one of Mortal Kombat's most formidable characters. This character is among the most well-known worldwide and has grown to become one of the most recognizable in the Mortal Kombat series. He has made appearances in all of the series' major chapters and has made his lightning bolt assaults one of his hallmarks. He fought Shinnok twice, earning him the title of Elder God. Furthermore, he was among the original members of the Mortal Kombat Defenders of Realms group.

7. Shang Tsung

Shang Tsung is the kind of character you hate to adore because of his slyness and propensity for betrayal. Shang has taken part in several pivotal clashes since the start and has been heavily involved in the politics of every tournament.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

Nothing to launch Phone 3a series on March 4; Official teaser OUT! (WATCH) gcw

Nothing to launch Phone 3a series on March 4; Official teaser OUT! (WATCH)

Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore, NASA's 2 stuck astronauts take their first spacewalk together (WATCH) shk

Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore, NASA's 2 stuck astronauts take their first spacewalk together (WATCH)

iOS 18 3 update how to install it here is what you will get from Apple gcw

iOS 18.3 update: How to install it? Here’s what you will get from Apple

Apple collaborates with Elon Musk SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite services to iPhones gcw

Apple collaborates with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite services to iPhones

DeepSeek exposed sensitive data to open internet, says Israeli cybersecurity firm dmn

DeepSeek exposed sensitive data to open internet, says Israeli cybersecurity firm

Recent Stories

Economic Survey 2025 flags risks of unsecured loans, market volatility for borrowers and investors AJR

Economic Survey 2025 flags risks of unsecured loans, market volatility for borrowers and investors

PHOTOS: Rapper Raftaar marries actress Manraj Jawanda in South Indian style NTI

PHOTOS: Rapper Raftaar marries actress Manraj in South Indian style

Hair Care Tips: Hot VS Cold Water- What experts recommend for healthier hair NTI

Hair Care Tips: Hot VS Cold Water— What experts recommend for healthier hair

Chief Secretary and DGP Review Mahakumbh incident, focus on zero-error Amrit Snan

Chief Secretary and DGP Review Mahakumbh incident, focus on zero-error Amrit Snan

Chennai SHOCKER! Homeopath murders girlfriend, sprays chemicals to mask smell for 4 months, arrested shk

Chennai SHOCKER! Homeopath murders girlfriend, sprays chemicals to mask smell for 4 months, arrested

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon