The upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are slated for a September release, but a significant price increase is expected. The new models will feature upgrades like a smaller Dynamic Island, a new A20 Pro chip, and a variable aperture camera, leaving potential buyers wondering if it's better to purchase the current iPhone 17 Pro now.

The release of Apple's next iPhone range is almost approaching, and this year's rollout is quite different. According to reports, the basic iPhone 18 will not be released in September at all; instead, it will be released in the spring. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and Apple's first foldable iPhone will be the only focus of this year's September presentation.

Price increases are a clear worry that looms over all of this. Given the growing likelihood that the iPhone 18 Pro range would be more expensive than the models from the previous year, Indian consumers have a very practical question: is it better to purchase an iPhone 17 Pro now rather than wait?

The iPhone 18 Pro looks like a modest step up from the iPhone 17 Pro, not a dramatic overhaul, though it’s more than a bare “S year" refresh either.

A few adjustments to the headline are anticipated. There are rumours that the Dynamic Island will become smaller and that the primary camera will have a variable aperture, allowing for more control over the depth of field in images. Additionally, Apple's C2 modem is anticipated to debut on a Pro iPhone for the first time, bringing with it 5G connection via satellite, and a new range of colour possibilities, including a red model, are speculated.

It is anticipated that the Pro Max in particular would get thicker and have a significantly bigger battery. That might result in a significant increase in battery life when paired with the more effective C2 modem.

Regarding performance, anticipate Apple's new A20 Pro, which is based on a first-generation 2nm technology and comes with a new N2 networking processor, as is customary each year. RAM from the iPhone 17 Pro is anticipated to remain at 12GB. Additionally, Apple is anticipated to redesign Camera Control in order to lessen unintentional pushes, which are a pretty frequent grievance with the existing design. There could be a few more surprises Apple hasn’t tipped yet, but this covers what’s known so far.

This is really where the entire debate sits. Apple has already raised prices significantly on its iPad and Mac lineup this year, and has hinted at further price increases down the line. Given that pattern, a price hike on the iPhone 18 Pro lineup looks close to guaranteed at this point.

iPhone 18 Pro Price Leak

It is more difficult to determine the precise amount. According to some estimates, the rise in component costs alone might reach $300, although Apple might decide to absorb some of it rather than pass it on. According to preliminary estimates, the Pro Max may cost between $1,299 and $1,499 worldwide, while the regular iPhone 18 Pro may cost between $1,199 and $1,399.