    OpenAI drama reveals secret WhatsApp group with over 100 CEOs, including Mark Zuckerberg: Report

    News of Sam Altman’s unexpected departure and subsequent dramatic return to OpenAI recently captured attention. According to a New York Times report, there is a WhatsApp group where the discussion about Altman’s departure took place. The group allegedly includes several CEOs, among them Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Dropbox chief too.

    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Sam Altman's sudden exit and dramatic comeback at OpenAI was making headlines a couple of days back. The OpenAI board unexpectedly sacked the young CEO, and he only learned of the news minutes before it was made public. Many people have discussed Altman's resignation from OpenAI, yet the reason for his leave is still unknown. Furthermore, according to recent reports, prominent tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg were also very interested in learning why Altman left OpenAI.

    According to a New York Times report, there is a WhatsApp group where people talk about Altman leaving. According to reports, the organisation is led by a number of CEOs, including Dropbox CEO Drew Houston and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

    According to the NYT article, Sam Altman's Silicon Valley colleagues were busy conjecturing about his dismissal as CEO of OpenAI in November. And they were doing it in a closed WhatsApp group discussion with more than a hundred CEOs from Silicon Valley.

    As word spread that Altman had been sacked by the OpenAI board, the organisation was inundated with messages. "Sam is not in," the message read. Executives began asking questions right away, including "What did Sam do?" and "What went wrong?"

    The board had stated when Altman left OpenAI that his communications had been "inconsistent" and that was the cause for his termination. It follows that the board "lost their trust in Altman's ability to lead OpenAI."

    Altman was reinstated as OpenAI CEO days after his exit. This was after over 700 of OpenAI’s 770 employees had demanded that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman be reinstated, else they would resign and join Microsoft, which had already ensured jobs for all of them. Altman was in Las Vegas, for the Formula One Grand Prix when he got the news that the board had sacked him.

